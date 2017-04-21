Ted Nugent Visits The Trump White House Despite Once Calling President Obama A ‘Sub-Human Mongrel’

POTUS Donald Trump raised some serious eyebrows when news broke on Thursday that he’d hosted Ted Nugent at a White House dinner on Wednesday night. To be fair, Trump may not have known that the “Cat Scratch Fever” singer was going to show up; the original invitation was issued to former Alaska governor Sarah Palin. However, when she arrived to the prestigious event, she had both Ted Nugent and Kid Rock in tow. The dinner was reportedly held so that Trump and Palin could “touch base,” and John McCain’s former running-mate was told she could bring a “couple of friends.”

As the Independent reports, Trump’s White House dinner guest Ted Nugent has a history of making controversial and even downright offensive statements, and in recent years many have involved both former President Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Ted Nugent called Obama a "subhuman mongrel” Last night he hung out with Trump at the White House https://t.co/IOeJIaS8Ik pic.twitter.com/mzMXajH7sO — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 20, 2017

In 2012, Nugent suggested that Obama should “suck on my machine gun.” He called the then-sitting POTUS a “sub-human mongrel.” As The Hill reports, Nugent even called for Obama and Clinton to be hung for treason in a ranting, rambling 2016 Facebook post.

“Our unholy rotten soulless criminal America destroying government killed 4 Americans in Banghazi. Period! What sort of chimpa** punk would deny security, turn down 61 requests for security, then tell US forces to STAND DOWN when they were ready to kicka** on the allapukes & save American lives! Obama & Clinton, thats who. They should be tried for treason & hung. Our entire fkdup gvt must be cleansed asap.”

As The Atlantic reports, prior to Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election, Ted Nugent even made what most considered to be a direct assassination threat against the former POTUS at an NRA event, claiming he’d be “dead or in jail” if Obama won a second term.

“If Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will be either be dead or in jail by this time next year.”

While Donald Trump didn’t publicly advertise that he was dining with and otherwise entertaining Ted Nugent, Ted’s wife wasted no time in taking to social media to share pics of her up close and personal meeting with the new POTUS, who Nugent very vocally and publicly supported during the 2016 presidential campaign. It didn’t take long for the world to become aware of the viral news that the sitting POTUS had shared dinner with Sarah Palin, Kid Rock, and a guy who’d called his predecessor a “sub-human mongrel.”

This is the day that Donald Trump became President. pic.twitter.com/iWFlLmHxaS — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 20, 2017

Not surprisingly, not everyone was thrilled with the decision to host Ted Nugent and Co. at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, particularly when a photo of the group mocking a portrait of Hillary Clinton surfaced.

That time Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock mocked Hillary Clinton's White House portrait https://t.co/mCd8rYaTJx pic.twitter.com/4iWIxX6Cr2 — David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) April 20, 2017

Many took to social media to share their opinions about the seemingly disrespectful behavior and bizarre dinner guests.

Let's face it: Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent and Kid Rock have now officially spent more time at the White House than Melania Trump. — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) April 20, 2017

@mcspocky @crazylary51 These 2 belong together. Surprised tRump hasn't offered him a job. Sorry SOB — Rodney J (@JonewillsRodney) April 20, 2017

@SilverAdie @Mompreneur_of_3 At least they put down their confederate flags and Marlboro Reds for the picture. — Resist (@erinerb) April 20, 2017

@Ponteelcinturon Look at all the ignorance in one room. Disgusting — Melzo (@Melzoinphx) April 20, 2017

@ANNBreakingNews @KidRock @SarahPalinUSA @TedNugent Palin ought to enjoy her visit. It's the closest she'll ever get to the white house & only time in oval office. — BGSU Lady (@BGSULady) April 20, 2017

Still, others took the time to point out that, in addition to his well-documented history of making sexist and racist comments, Ted Nugent also has a history of advocating child sex abuse in his song lyrics.

Since Ted Nugent is at the White House chilling with Trump & Co., let's all reflect on this gem of a song. https://t.co/nckbKcBVYf pic.twitter.com/6NspkVc9q8 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 20, 2017

As for Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent’s “golden ticket” into the Trump White house, she had a very bizarre response to those who may wonder why in the world she would drag Nugent along with her on her visit, reports Politico. According to Palin, Ted Nugent is apparently the next best thing to Jesus Christ himself, and he got to come along with her because “Jesus was booked.” Check out everything she had to say when she was asked by Jake Tapper about the decision.

“Jesus was booked. So, yes, I invited my buddies Kid Rock and Ted Nugent, some bold, courageous, all-American dudes who I knew would have good conversation with the president and get to express a lot of good, middle-class, work ethic-type issues and policy proposals that they could all relate to, and that’s exactly what happened at the dinner.”

There was something missing in the pics of Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin at the White House & we figured out what it was: Mama June. pic.twitter.com/o6xGfzw3zo — Almost News Network (@ANNBreakingNews) April 20, 2017

When it comes to that already infamous photo of Palin, Kid Rock, and Nugent standing mockingly in front of Hillary Clinton’s portrait, the former Alaska governor had little to say in her own defense.

“Yeah, yeah. I think the picture says it all.”

While it’s not unusual for sitting presidents to host high-profile dinner guests, including celebrities, many believe that Ted Nugent’s controversial opinions made him an inappropriate choice.

So far, the Trump White House has yet to comment on the dinner involving POTUS Trump, Sarah Palin, Kid Rock and (perhaps most controversial), Ted Nugent.

[Featured Image by Paul Sancya/AP Images]