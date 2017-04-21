Kylie Jenner Spent The Day Sulking In Bed, Looked Depressed At Coachella, Sources Say

Kylie Jenner is reportedly upset over her split with Tyga. The 19-year-old revealed to her fans on Snapchat that she spent most of the day in bed. Kylie shared a personal photo that showed her lying in bed and looking rather down. This comes after a report claimed the young reality star appeared depressed at Coachella last weekend.

Fans are wondering if Kylie Jenner and Tyga have reunited. The couple had an awkward run-in at Coachella last weekend. Jenner took to Snapchat to share a photo of herself covered by her bedsheet, reports Life & Style Magazine. Jenner rocked a makeup-free look and wore a black tank top.

“Haven’t left this position in 25 hours,” she wrote alongside crying emojis.

???? A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 19, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

The socialite spent most of her time in her bedroom with her dogs. Her BFF Jordyn Woods was also there to show her support.

Lmao! A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

Lol! A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

Then, Jenner wished her fans a good morning with this stunning shot of her on Instagram on Thursday. She also included a black emoji heart. The sexy close-up shows her wearing a face full of makeup and a cleavage-baring black tank top. Within hours, Jenner’s post racked up 2 million likes and received thousands of comments from her 92.1 million followers.

morning ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

These photos come after Kylie reportedly split from her 27-year-old boyfriend last month. While Kylie nor Tyga have confirmed this latest split, the two haven’t been seen together since Valentine’s Day. The couple has a pattern of breaking up and getting back together.

“She changes her mind like she changes her underwear though and Tyga has a habit of always managing to sneak his way back into her bed somehow,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

For now, she will have to deal with waking up alone in bed. The insider told the outlet that she grew tired of their relationship and with Tyga’s financial problems.

“Basically Kylie was bored with the relationship, she didn’t feel like it was going anywhere and after 18 plus months Tyga still hadn’t put a ring on it, so, you snooze, you lose. Kylie isn’t seeing anyone else, and she doesn’t think he was cheating, but she’s confident she can land herself a hotter, richer boyfriend.”

She fueled the split rumors when she showed up alone to Coachella. She also got cozy with a certain rapper while Tyga was nearby. Jenner and Tyga had an awkward run-in at the star-studded event, according to People. An insider said the two ran into each other at the music festival on Sunday night before Kendrick Lamar’s set.

According to the source, the two “shared an awkward hug.”

“Kylie looked really sad as she walked away,” added the source.

The starlet was joined by Jordyn Woods and several of her bodyguards. Meanwhile, Tyga hung out with his group of friends. Jenner made the romance rumors swirl when she was spotted with Travis Scott, who performed his joint with Lamar, “Goosebumps.”

“Once Kendrick went on stage, Tyga and his crew were escorted to the front of the stage to watch the performance. A bodyguard began pushing through the crowd with a flashlight to get Tyga and his friends away from the stage.”

Tyga backed away but didn’t leave the festival. He headed back to finish watching Kendrick perform to once Travis’s performance ended.

“After Travis excited the stage, Tyga emerged on the side nearest the fence to begin watching again, as Schoolboy Q took the stage to perform ‘That Part’ with Kendrick.”

Kylie and Travis then attended Jeremy Scott’s Moschino X Candy Crush Coachella after-party on Saturday night. The rumored new couple stayed there until the early hours of Sunday morning. They reportedly stayed at a private table with friends. After five minutes, Travis got up and left, and Kylie closely followed with her friends right behind her.

it's lit A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

Don’t think this romance will last for long, though. Jenner loves to get back at Tyga by hooking up with other guys. Jenner and Scott have been good friends for a while now. As for Jenner and Tyga, they like to break up and make up, so it’s likely that they will get back together again.

