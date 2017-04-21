Jennifer Aniston, Divorce And Peace In The Aftermath, Compared To Jolie’s Post Pitt Journey

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been divorced for over a decade now, but the topic about how Aniston dealt with the difficult demise of her marriage to the Hollywood heartthrob, who is now going through another divorce from Angelina Jolie, arose years ago when Jen visited The Oprah Winfrey Show.

The beauty stopped by just months prior to the divorce from Pitt being made final and talked with the superstar host about the moment she had found peace in her life after the split. She explained that friends gave her a number of self-help books and it took a specific moment to put the helpful words within them into practice.

Unfortunately for both Jen and Brad, much like the media hysteria that is in full swing over Pitt and Jolie’s divorce now, the tabloids were relentless constantly spewing out false and dramatic stories regarding Pitt, Aniston and the steamy affair that was said to have brought it all to an end and involved Angelina Jolie.

The Huffington Post shares the words of Aniston from the interview, outlining how she found peace.

“We finished and we were sort of sitting there, stretching. And I looked over at her and I said, ‘You know what? I have to say: I’m feeling a feeling I don’t know if I’ve ever actually felt before. And that is that I don’t want to be anywhere other than where I am right now. That means I’m not sitting somewhere dwelling on the past, or I’m not fretting or I’m not obsessing about something in the future. It was a feeling of total peace.”

The self-help books that were offered to Aniston outlined that the root of finding happiness is to appreciate each moment and to not dwell on the past. She went on to explain how the advice in the book finally became reality and she achieved peace of mind in such a tumultuous time.

“You can read them and you can sort of intellectualize it, but the truth is, you sort of sit there going, ‘Well, how do I do that?’ And you get frustrated. Then, one day, you’re sitting there with your friend doing yoga and you go, ‘Oh, I get it!'”

Over a decade later, things have come full circle for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Both have been struggling through this tumultuous time that involved not only a custody battle, but also allegations of child abuse and an FBI investigation launched against Pitt. Although Brad has not spoken about the difficult times, Angelina, who was responsible for announcing she was filing for divorce back in September, spoke during interviews with both Good Morning America and BBC about the struggles the family is enduring.

The Cut reminds of Jolie’s brief words about the time following her announcement, sharing, “the actress also spoke of her ‘difficult time’ since divorcing Pitt. When asked about the subject, Jolie grew visibly upset and and said she doesn’t want to say much except that ‘it was a very difficult time.'”

“We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

Since the interview, it seems that Jolie has possibly found that same peace that Aniston finally discovered, seeing as new reports suggest the UN special envoy is looking to the future and is possibly even considering marriage with a new mystery man. As to who this new beau might be, nothing has been confirmed, although rumors of an ex, and another about a businessman whom the actress met in London, have swirled.

As for Brad, the actor seems to be finding peace by focusing on his kids and his career, despite reportedly not being too happy about his estranged wife’s alleged new romance, as Silver Times notes.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards]