Ronda Rousey And Travis Browne: ‘We’re Getting Married!’

Ronda Rousey is back in the news, but this time the UFC fighter is sharing news of a more personal matter, as she announces her engagement to fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne. Rousey was the UFC’s first female champion has been riding a wave of publicity in her attempt to reclaim the champion title, which she lost in a title bout against Holly Holm last year. It has been a struggle for Rousey to maintain her UFC career in the intervening months, so it’s no surprise to see her boasting of the happy news for a change.

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Share The Details of Their Engagement

Lets all give our love and support for @travisbrownemma next fight! #rondarousey #travisbrowne #feb #champs @rondarousey @travisbrownemma @gfc_diamond @jessicaleecolgan A post shared by Ronda Rousey????????❤️ Fan Page (@rowdy_ronda_rousey14) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:33am PST

As ESPN reports, a recent trip to New Zealand ended up with a marriage proposal for Travis Browne and Ronda Rousey. The two UFC fighters were beyond ecstatic, as they shared the news with the media and their fans.

“We’re getting married,” announced Rousey, proudly flashing her engagement ring.

Dana White, UFC president and a long-time Ronda Rousey supporter was almost as excited about the engagement as the happy couple. In a statement, the UFC president shared his joy upon hearing the news and said he couldn’t wait for the wedding day.

While there’s no denying Ronda has found happiness outside of the ring, her fighting career has taken some serious blows and White suggests Rousey may never return in another UFC match. In 2012, Ronda became the first female to hold a UFC title belt and she maintained her reign through six title matches, but her highly publicized loss to Holly Holm in November 2015 ended Rousey’s domination of the belt.

Ms. Rousey returned to challenge Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016, but, even after a year of intensive training, Ronda still lost to Amanda. In that match, Nunes knocked out Rousey after just 48 seconds.

Ronda Rousey Moves from the Prize Ring to the Small Screen

Had fun filming with @audreyesparza for @nbcblindspot today????check out season 2 of #blindspot (I hear episode 20 is particularly awesome????) A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:41pm PST

According to Fox Sports, Ronda Rousey may be looking beyond the UFC for her future, because the defeated fighter is again taking on an acting role. Previously, Rousey has appeared in four feature films, including Entourage and Furious 7, as well as accepting a guest spot in an episode of Comedy Central’s Drunk History.

Now, Ronda has just completed filming an episode of NBC’s Blindspot and, while the appearance was supposed to have been a one-time guest shot, there’s word that Rousey may return in the same role next season.

“I know she was just on that TV show [Blindspot] and if they do another season, she might be a regular character on the show,” says White. “I could see her doing that.”

Ronda confirmed her love for acting on the series in a recent statement, indicating she would be on board, if offered a recurring or regular Blindspot role.

“Blindspot was awesome,” said Ms. Rousey. “I really loved it. I hope I get to go back.”

That particular Blindspot episode, “In Words, Drown I,” will air on May 3 on NBC.

Ronda Rousey has also been tapped to star alongside Mark Wahlberg in the Peter Berg action/thriller Mile 22. In Mile 22, a C.I.A. operative and an Indonesian police officer combine forces to take down a violent and out of control police department.

There’s no word yet on a release date for Mile 22.

Dana White seems pretty certain that Rousey won’t be returning to the UFC anytime soon, if at all. He says the fighter has found a new career as an actress and is making good money with her television and film projects. The UFC president adds that Ronda seems to be enjoying her new career, which almost certainly has to be better than taking a pounding in the ring.

“She hasn’t retired,” says White of Rousey’s plans with the UFC. “She hasn’t told me she’s retiring but I don’t think she’s coming back.”

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]