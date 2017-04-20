Few subjects in TLC’s popular TV series My 600-lb Life had a transformation as radical as that of Brittani Fulfer. Weighing in at more than 600 pounds when she was first featured on the show, Brittani has managed to shed as much as 333 pounds since first appearing on the hit reality TV show. With her excess weight gone, Brittani announced that she and her husband are finally ready to start a family. She is also getting ready to participate in an upcoming conference as a speaker.

Brittani has always been one of the most sympathetic subjects that were featured on TLC’s My 600-lb Life. Sexually abused as a child, Brittani took to food for comfort and escape. While she eventually married a man who found her overweight physique attractive, Brittani was shown to be acutely aware of her weight problems. During her dedicated My 600-lb Life episode, Brittani admitted that she gets disgusted by what she sees in the mirror every day, stating that her husband, Bill, would most likely get offended by her body. Her weight problems were so bad that overall, Brittani felt that her obesity would end up destroying her marriage.

Ever since her first appearance in My 600-lb Life, however, viewers and avid fans of the hit reality TV show lauded Brittani for her drive and honesty about her situation. While numerous subjects in the show exhibited negative behaviors towards intensive weight-loss programs, Brittani completely embraced them. In the recent My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now episode, Brittani revealed that she has taken in the habit of exercising, even taking Pilates to gain more mobility.

Needless to say, since first appearing on the blockbuster reality TV show, Brittani has reached multiple milestones in her weight-loss journey. She currently weighs 272 pounds after having skin removal surgery, a far cry from her original weight. Apart from this, Brittani also revealed that since losing weight, she and Bill have gotten a lot more intimate, culminating in their current efforts to start a family of their own. Overall, Brittani credited her weight loss for saving her marriage.

Brittani has maintained a public Facebook account in order to communicate with her friends and supporters. Over the course of the past few months, she has revealed her transformation from being overweight to being slim and healthy. She has also revealed how she currently looks, after her skin removal surgery, and she looks really great. Viewers and avid fans of the hit reality TV show continue to laud Brittani for her efforts, not just for losing weight but for maintaining an active healthy lifestyle.

Brittani has gotten so far that she is now slated to be one of the key speakers at the upcoming WLSFA Making a Difference conference in Portland next month. In the event, she is expected to share her story, from her tribulations to her eventual success. Here is an excerpt of her blurb on the official event page.

“Hi I’m Brittani, my friends call me Britt. I am a 34 years old married to the most amazing man. I am an aunt, a daughter, a friend, and hope to be a mother one day. All of these amazing elements of my life could not have happened without the lifesaving surgery I had in Sept 2015. “I was severely morbidly obese and damn close to being home bound. I was sick and tired, but in denial of just how sick and tired I was. The reality though I was just barely functioning. The realization came to me when I stepped on the scale, and it could not read. “One day my husband the amazing man that he is said that he knew that I was going to get healthy, because I am stubborn enough to do so. Anytime I truly want something in life, I get it. I overcame cancer when I was 19, I have Hashimoto’s and Hypothyroidism, but I do not let that stop me. I knew I needed help. I wrote over 100 emails. The one that saved me was when it was answered by the people at My 600-lb Life. That was in 2015. “Now fast forward two years, I am a college student working towards my Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Management, I have already earned my Associate degree in Billing and Coding. I am active; I am in love with my husband. The world is open to me, and I am enjoying it.”

WLFSA Making a Difference Conference

[Featured Image by TLC]