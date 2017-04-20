Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Not Going Public With Relationship, Despite Reports

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have been linked romantically for years now within the tabloids, yet neither star has fessed up to the supposed relationship that the two have allegedly been carrying on secretively. After the pair were spotted on New Year’s Eve in Miami together, holding hands and getting cozy, fans and followers, as well as tabloids, have taken to believing that the two are indeed a couple. Katie and Jamie, even since the NYE sighting, are keeping tight-lipped, however. This hasn’t stopped tabloids from fabricating rumors that claim Katie and Jamie are prepared to go public.

Most recently US Weekly has perpetuated this claim, stating that the two have been keeping things secretive for Holmes’ sake. Gossip Cop shares about the details that the tabloid falsely published.

“The latest issue ofUs Weekly features an article purporting that Holmes and Foxx have been quietly dating since 2013, but are now finally ready to “go public” with their relationship. A supposed source tells the magazine that the actress “used to be super worried about public attention,” so she had to plan elaborate ways to meet Foxx without getting caught. ‘They traveled in cars with tinted windows and took secret back elevators,’ says the publication’s alleged insider.”

The supposed source goes on to state that Katie has become tired with constantly trying to hide her relationship with Foxx, and is planning to go public and to get the news out in the open once and for all. However, Gossip Cop has determined that the whole story is a false one and that the stars are not planning on admitting to anything. A friend of Holmes dismissed the claims, despite neither Holmes’ rep nor that of Foxx commenting.

Whether Foxx and Holmes are romantically involved or not, tabloids have ignited a number of ludicrous claims over the years since talk of a romance began. The most recent stories involved the two being secretly married in Cabo and a pregnancy. Although all recent sightings point to an actual romance, it’s clear that the duo are not prepared to go public and they obviously have their reasons for such secrecy.

Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx have now dated for 4 years, and reportedly plan to finally go public???? https://t.co/L0QV4dgFEz — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) April 14, 2017

It’s likely that Katie’s reasons are mainly to do with her adorable daughter Suri who just celebrated her 11th birthday. Holmes experienced a very public marriage and divorce with actor Tom Cruise, who is the father of Suri, and drawing her daughter back into the same media frenzy is certainly not something Katie is keen to do. Holmes has made it known year after year since her split from Cruise that her number one priority in life in Suri and she is doing remarkably well as a single mother. Tom Cruise is said to be more absent than not in the life of his daughter and his devout belief in Scientology is alleged to be the main cause of this.

Happy birthday, Suri Cruise! Katie Holmes threw her daughter a party with three frosted cakes: https://t.co/LmtR4Tw1Re pic.twitter.com/iBTOr6i9qr — E! News (@enews) April 19, 2017

Although Cruise was not present, Holmes threw her daughter a dream party for her birthday. E! Online shares the details about the celebration and as to what the beauty posted to social media about her little one.

“Katie Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise’s daughter, their only child together, turned 11 Tuesday. The actress posted on her Instagram page a photo of a table with three small frosted cakes and colorful party hats on it, as well as a banner with ‘Happy Birthday’ spray-painted in hot pink, covered in glitter. ‘A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie,’ Holmes wrote, referring to her frequent nickname for Suri. She also shared a black and white photo of a ceiling covered in helium balloons.”

Katie not only keeps busy as a loving mother, but has continued on with a very successful acting career since her Dawson’s Creek days. Holmes stars in Kennedys: After Camelot and has starred in and directed numerous films.

