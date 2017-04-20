Is Angelina Jolie already moving on from Brad Pitt with a new man?

According to recent reports, the 41-year-old actress has struck up a romance with a man she first met in London last year.

“It is challenging for [Angelina Jolie] to move on from [Brad Pitt], but she is doing what she can to nurture a secret romance with a new guy,” a source told Hollywood Life on April 20.

Angelina Jolie cut ties with Brad Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004 and went public with their romance in 2015 after Pitt’s former wife, Jennifer Aniston, filed for divorce. During their relationship, which lasted over a decade, Jolie and Pitt adopted three children, 15-year-old Maddox from Cambodia, 13-year-old Pax from Vietnam, and 12-year-old Zahara from Ethiopia. They also welcomed three children naturally, including their 10-year-old daughter Shiloh and their 8-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

Although Angelina Jolie hasn’t yet been spotted with her alleged boyfriend, nor has she confirmed that their relationship exists, the report claimed the actress has been spending time with her mystery man at her rented home in Malibu, California.

“[Angelina Jolie] and her new man, a handsome British entrepreneur with strong political ties and aspirations, have held a few secret rendezvous at the Malibu estate where she has been staying occasionally since her split from Brad,” the insider explained.

While Angelina Jolie and her children are currently living in a rental home, she recently put in an offer on the Cecile B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz, which is just a short drive from where Pitt has been living.

Immediately after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, it was reported that Pitt had allegedly gotten into a heated fight with their oldest son that prompted her to file for full physical custody of their kids. However, months later, the children are believed to be spending more time with Pitt as Jolie allegedly enjoys her new romance.

“[Angelina Jolie] struggles to find time for herself, so during the infrequent times Brad has the children, Angelina organizes romantic rendezvous with the British hottie,” the source continued.

“Angelina’s dates have been happening all behind closed doors… overnight dinners, drinks, everything inside the private Malibu residence and never out in public. Angelina finds the secrecy of their romance sexy and exciting. She wants the divorce to be well behind her and all of her children to be in a healthy place before she goes on a vacation or even out to a restaurant with any new man.”

Angelina Jolie has reportedly kept her romance from her kids since it began but soon, she is allegedly hoping to welcome him into their family.

“Though she realizes Brad will always be their father, [Angelina Jolie] still wants to make sure her kids like and accept her new man,” a source close to the family revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine earlier this month.

According to the report, Angelina Jolie initially planned to keep her mystery man from her kids until after her divorce from Brad Pitt was settled but recently, she has reportedly been considering making the introduction in the coming weeks.

“She’s especially concerned that he bonds with Maddox and Pax,” the source noted.

As for what Angelina Jolie’s estranged husband reportedly thinks of her alleged new romance, the insider claimed the rumored relationship has “caught [him] completely off-guard.”

“The idea that another man will be spending time with his kids is absolutely sickening and disheartening,” the insider dished.

“Brad hasn’t met [Angelina Jolie]’s man, doesn’t want to meet him, and considers him an interloper in his family.”

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]