The Unicorn Frappuccino Is Here And Starbucks Baristas Are Not Happy About It

It seems that everyone is obsessed with unicorns lately and Starbucks made sure to jump on that trend with a brand new Unicorn Frappuccino that has baristas fuming while their customers enjoy the sparkly concoction and the insane sugar rush that follows. While pictures of the Unicorn Frappuccino have taken over the internet, so have the complaints of a few upset Starbucks baristas who wish customers would stop ordering the drink for various reasons, the biggest seeming to be the complexity of mixing the limited-time-only drink.

Braden Burson is one of those upset Starbucks baristas who has taken to Twitter with a video meant to discourage more purchases of the trending Unicorn Frappuccino. Braden’s video started out with the back history of the Unicorn Frappuccino and then he talked about what is in the drink.

Apparently, the Unicorn Frappuccino has no coffee in it, making it utterly useless to most Starbucks patrons but that hasn’t stopped hoards of people from heading into the coffee houses to ask the baristas for the pink and blue glittery treat. According to Braden Burson, the Unicorn Frappuccino is made from a mango creme base. The blue ribbon in the middle has white chocolate creme in it along with blue sour powder. The drink also has pink and blue sour powder sprinkled on top of the whipped cream. He describes the flavor by saying that the Unicorn Frappuccino tastes “kind of like a Sweet Tart.”

While Starbucks baristas are used to making Frappuccinos as part of their job, apparently the demand for the Unicorn Frappuccino has been so overwhelming that these workers are revolting against the new trend. They don’t want to make any more drinks like this and wish their customers would just go back to ordering expensive coffees, lattes, and mochas rather than what has been dubbed the most popular Frappuccino ever.

“I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life,” Burson said. “My hands are completely sticky. I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose. I have never been so stressed out in my entire life.”

Aside from the Starbucks baristas who do not want to keep making this drink hour after hour, there has also been some criticism of Starbucks for even putting it on the menu to begin with. One venti Unicorn Frappuccino, which is just 20 ounces of the super sweet drink, has 80 grams of carbohydrates in it and within those 80 grams, 76 of them are sugar. That is more than twice the amount of sugar that adult men and women are recommended to eat in an entire day.

There is a meme that has been circulating social media since the introduction of the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino that makes the popular new drink even harder to swallow. The meme compares the Unicorn Frappuccino to a regular size Snickers candy bar and says for the sugar price of a Unicorn Frappuccino, you could actually eat three Snickers candy bars. After doing a little research, we found out that this is not only true but that there would still be grams of sugar to burn since the three Snickers would come in at 60 grams of sugar compared to the new Starbucks drink’s 76 grams.

Come to think of it, this drink is good for my business, smoke some cigarettes too while you’re at it. #unicornfrappuccino pic.twitter.com/khRkQWjlq6 — Afshine Emrani MD (@afshineemrani) April 20, 2017

That said, Starbucks customers have been happily showing off pictures and videos of their Unicorn Frappuccino experience. While some sippers have said the drink is really sweet and then sort of sour after the blue swirl is mixed in, making it their favorite new drink, others have complained that it’s all gimmick and not very good.

Have you tried the new Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino? Was it worth all the hype? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Starbucks]