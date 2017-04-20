Celine Dion Sleeps With Her Twin Sons For Comfort

Celine Dion and René Angélil‬‬ had one of those rare relationships that seemed to transcend all of life’s obstacles and, as Angélil‬‬ faced terminal cancer, Celine found herself managing her own music career and simultaneously becoming the rock of support René needed to fight cancer. In the end, there was nothing to be done except to accept René’s end and cherish every moment together, until Dion’s husband lost his life on January 14. Now, just 16 months later, Celine opens up about how she has coped with Angélil‬‬’s passing and what the future holds.

Celine Dion Shares a Bed with Her Twin Sons

Of all those offering their sympathy and support since the passing of her husband, Celine Dion revealed to People that no one has been as helpful as her 6-year-old twin sons, Eddy and Nelson Angélil. The singer, who celebrated her 49th birthday on March 30, says she spends every night sharing a bed with her twin sons and reveals that it has been that way since René passed away more than a year ago.

“I organize myself to not feel lonely,” Dion said.

“So I got myself a huge, huge, huge bed and I sleep with my twins. They are comforting me a lot. I need them. I need them close.”

Celine added that it’s not something she forces upon her sons, pointing out that they each have a bedroom of their own, if and when they feel a need for some alone time. In the meantime, Celine, Eddy, and Nelson spend their nights together, watching television until they all fall asleep.

Ms. Dion adds that her boys have introduced her to the wonderful world of Disney.

Together, Dion and her little Angélil boys are coping well with the loss. Celine says she has tried to be a symbol of strength for her sons, so they will be able to draw their own courage from her. Celine often tells Nelson and Eddy that while René may no longer be with them physically, he will forever be in their hearts.

Celine Dion is Still Not Ready to Begin Dating

Ms. Dion has been grieving the loss of her husband for more than a year and, as she shared with Us Weekly, the singer feels as though she will never stop mourning the loss of René Angélil‬‬. In most respects, the singer and mother of two is trying to get on with her life, but, as far as rejoining the dating scene goes, Celine is definitely not ready for that.

“Now it is definitely too soon for me,” Ms. Dion says of dating someone new.

Dion adds that her thoughts are always of René. While he may be gone, never again to return to the mortal world, Dion says her heart remains devoted to him. He remains the love of her life.

“I am definitely in love with him, married to him,” says Celine.

Even a year may be too soon for Ms. Dion to think about opening her heart to a new love interest, but the singer feels as though she may never be able to love another the way she loved René. The relationship between Dion and Angélil‬‬ had been long admired by Celine’s fans, envied for the strong bond shared by the couple.

Now, even as she tries to think forward into the future, Celine Dion can’t imagine anyone taking the place of her late husband.

“It’s very difficult for me to see myself with another person. The love that I have for him, I live it every day. And as a woman, we do have emotions and feelings that come and go. And it’s always with him.”

Understandable, considering how long Celine and René were together. When Ms. Dion was just 12-years-old, the then 26-year-old Mr. Angélil‬‬ took the singer under his wing and managed her singing career. As time passed, the relationship between Celine and René developed into something more intimate and the couple wed in 1994.

Now, Celine reveals that René has always been the only man in her life, aside from her three sons, and says she has never kissed another man.

“I miss him a lot,” Dion confessed.

“For my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with. My worries, my dreams …”

