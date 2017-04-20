Bella Thorne Doesn’t Take Birth Control, Is ‘All Natural’ Amid Dating, Plastic Surgery Rumors

Bella Thorne has an active dating life. She has been linked to her share of men, but she has a strong anti-medication and anti-birth control stance. The Famous In Love star is honest about every aspect of her life, including her health. Bella revealed to Yahoo Style on Wednesday, April 19, that she doesn’t take birth control. She said that she’s “all natural” and doesn’t like to take any kind of medication.

Thorne’s anti-medicine stance comes from her upbringing. The 19-year-old revealed to Yahoo Style that she didn’t see a doctor when she was a child. Thorne doesn’t like to be on any kind of medication. She didn’t have a great experience with prescription drugs for her mental health. She doesn’t even like taking Advil or Tylenol for her headaches. And when it comes to her birth control, she prefers to stay off of it.

“I don’t like medication. I don’t even take birth control. I won’t take Advil or Tylenol. I power through. I’m all natural,” Bella said.

The actress has been outspoken about her struggles with acne, her mental health, and her sexuality. She recently tweeted that she had depression, and then deleted it after she received backlash.

“Came to the conclusion that I struggle with depression,” Thorne originally tweeted, “you aren’t alone.”

“I took it down because maybe some people were hurt by what I said in some way,” she explained.

“I just wanted to say, ‘You’re not alone.’ The people you think have the most perfect lives, don’t.”

She wanted to clarify why she shared her statement. Bella understands why some people took her words the wrong way.

“I wasn’t saying that I clinically went to a doctor. I didn’t know it was a big thing. You can judge me for believing my beliefs. In my family, we never went to doctors growing up,” she added.

The negativity on social media can get to her at times, but Thorne wants to utilize social media to share the things that no one else is talking about.

“It’s so OK for you to be unhappy, or to think these things,” she said.

“You’re only making it more sad, the more you don’t talk about it. It’s OK for your mind to naturally wander and for you to be sad. Sometimes, you’re just sad. Your arc in life is to be a happier, better person, the more you grow. If you’re shutting yourself off, you’re never just saying it or getting help for yourself in that way.”

The former Disney star has been the subject of rumors. For the past few months, Bella has been the center of dating rumors. She’s been linked to Charlie Puth, Tyler Posey, Gregg Sulkin, and Chandler Parsons. In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bella admits that she has no rules when it comes to dating. She’s young and feeling out the dating pool.

“I think there are no rules,” Thorne said. “But I literally have no idea. I can’t figure it out myself.”

She’s also been the subject of eating disorder rumors. Fans have grown concerned over Bella’s appearance with her latest string of bikini photos.

“People say that I don’t eat and I just think it’s so ridiculous,” she continued.

“If you follow me on Snapchat, anybody knows me is like, ‘I’ve never known a girl who eats as much as she does.’ I just work out a ton, but I haven’t worked out in a while, so don’t look at me.”

The teen has also been the subject of plastic surgery rumors. Though she has claimed she’s “all natural,” fans think she went under the knife to get breast implants. According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, both fans and critics think Thorne has looked incredibly different over the past few months.

The former child star has transitioned into a wild Hollywood star. She has shed her good-girl image in an effort to become “the next Kylie Jenner,” according to the report. According to OK! Magazine, a plastic surgery expert believes that she went under the knife to help boost her Hollywood career.

Bella Thorne does have plenty of projects lined up. Not only does she star in Freeform’s Famous In Love, but she will star in the thriller Assassination Nation and the drama The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. She also confirmed that she’s working on new music and that she’s teaching hip-hop dance classes in Los Angeles.

