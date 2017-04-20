Beyonce’s Twins In Danger? Health Scare Forces The Carters To Move Out

Beyonce and her husband, Jay Z, have moved out of their Beverly Hills home. The Carters found mold in their California mansion upon inspection. The superstar does not want to put her twin babies in danger, and they left immediately.

Safety first

Beyonce and Jay Z had their home in Beverly Hills inspected to ensure it’s safety before bringing two more children into the world. According to Radar Online, the health inspectors found mold in the home, forcing them to move out.

“Beyonce and Jay Z hired health inspectors to come to their home to make sure that it was safe, and during inspection they found mold!”

Sources claimed that Beyonce “freaked out” because she did not want to “endanger her babies.”

“They immediately moved out of the house, and into a luxury Beverly Hills hotel. They are going to remain there until the birth of the twins.”

The “Lemonade” singer is making sure she is taking all of the necessary precautions so that her babies arrive in this world happy and healthy.

Jay Z has reportedly hired an “army of security” to ensure his family’s safety.

“He is making the purchase of a new home his number one priority right now.”

Calling L.A. home

The home that the Carters had been living in was a rental, and they have been in search of a permanent Los Angeles home.

According to People, the Carter’s checked out a $200 million mansion in L.A. last month. Could this be their next home?

The 57,000-square-foot French chateau-style home currently belongs to British Formula 1 heiress Petra Ecclestone and her husband, billionaire businessman James Stunt.

The couple bought the home in 2011 for $85 million. However, the mansion is notorious for being late producer Aaron Spelling’s home.

“This house is the equivalent of a mid-sized hotel. It’s a lot of work. At the time of the sale, it was the largest home in Los Angeles County.”

The home includes a wine cellar, a library, a gym, a movie theater, and even a humidity-controlled silver storage room.

Heavily pregnant two months after announcement

Beyonce was most recently seen looking heavily pregnant at a friend’s birthday party in Los Angeles.

The superstar was glowing in a red gown with a plunging neckline. The soon-to-be mother-of-three wore deep red lipstick and her dirty blonde hair in long braids. Despite being pregnant, she arrived in platform heels to celebrity hot spot, Beauty and Essex.

Beyonce was celebrating one of Roc Nation’s executives’ birthdays, Lenny S., according to Express.

Although Beyonce and Jay Z just announced her pregnancy via Instagram two months ago, the star’s due date has been estimated to be around July, TMZ reported.

The “Formation” singer had to cancel her headlining gig at the Coachella music festival after figuring out she would be too pregnant.

The New York Times cited that Beyonce canceled the performance “following the advice of her doctors.”

A friend for the twins

Beyonce’s friend Serena Williams recently announced she was pregnant with fiance and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s child, according to Jet.

Williams infamously starred in in Beyonce’s Lemonade music video “Sorry.”

Do you think Beyonce’s twins will be friends with Serena Williams son or daughter?

When do you think Beyonce’s twins will be born? Let us know in the comments below!

