Is Kate Mansi Returning To ‘Days Of Our Lives’? Actress Teases Fans With Photo Of Abby On ‘DOOL’ Set

Days Of Our Lives has gone through several cast changes during the past few years. One of those includes Kate Mansi, who played Abigail Deveraux DiMera until her exit on June 24, 2016. The actress shared a photo on social media today showing herself on the set of the NBC soap opera. Many fans are now wondering if she was just visiting or if the old Abby could return to Salem.

On DOOL, Marci Miller was chosen to be the new Abigail. The soap opera issued casting calls for the part on a few different occasions. They wanted to select the right actress to play the new Abby. However, viewers are divided on how they feel about the recast. Some have fallen in love with Miller. Others are not thrilled with the recast and hope that Mansi will return one day.

Today on Instagram, Kate Mansi uploaded a photo of herself on the Days Of Our Lives set. She didn’t explain what she was doing there. The actress only wrote, “this looks familiar.” This is leaving fans wondering if the old Abby could be returning to Salem.

This looks familiar ….. thanks for the fb live chat friends ! A post shared by Kate Mansi (@katemansi) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

Even though Mansi did not comment on the speculation, she is mostly likely on set for a visit. Marci Miller is still part of the cast. Since the show films several months in advance, it is unlikely she was on set shooting a scene. Even flashbacks of “Chabby” were done over so that the new Abby was in those scenes.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kate received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category for her portrayal of Abigail Deveraux DiMera. The event is scheduled to take place on April 30. Other DOOL actors that received nominations this year include John Aniston (Victor Kiriakis), James Lastovic (Joey Johnson), Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera), Vincent Irizarry (Deimos Kiriakis), and James Reynolds (Abe Carver).

Honored to be included in this list for my last year on @nbcdays, and especially grateful to have had the opportunity to tell a story about what mental illness can look like. Congratulations to my fellow nominees whose work I so admire. Can't wait to see everyone again on the big day!! A post shared by Kate Mansi (@katemansi) on Mar 23, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Instead of killing Abigail on Days Of Our Lives, writers chose to have her leave Salem. After the trauma of what Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) put Abby through, the character developed PTSD. She was having hallucinations and was paranoid. She entered a mental health facility that was supposed to be treating Abby. Instead, she only got worse. Eventually, she started a fire and then fled Salem.

When Marci Miller took over the role, it was revealed that Abigail asked Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) for help. She wanted everyone to believe that she was dead. While Abby’s friends and family grieved in Salem, she was really receiving treatment from Laura Horton. The psychiatric hospital did not diagnose Abigail correctly. All that time, she was receiving the incorrect treatment, which is why she did not improve.

On Days Of Our Lives, Abigail never intended to return to Salem. After her brother, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) was shot, she had to be sure he was okay. She snuck around Salem wearing a big, floppy hat. Abby lurked around corners spying on Chad and Gabi (Camila Banus). When she decided to say a final goodbye to her baby boy, Chad walked in the nursery and realized that his dead wife was actually alive.

Since then, “Chabby” fans have not been happy with Chad and Abigail’s storyline. They did reconcile, but Gabi has remained an issue. Abby finally left Chad and said he should be with Gabi. In a recent issue of Soap Opera Digest, Billy Flynn explained that Abigail does not want to be “half-loved.”

Why do you think Kate Mansi was on the set of Days Of Our Lives? Do you believe there is a chance she could return? Or was the actress just stopping by for a visit?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]