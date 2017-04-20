Shooting In Paris On Champs Elysees: Two Police Officers And One Suspect Dead [Breaking]

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, a police officer was killed after an individual fired a gun at police on the famous Champs-Élysées boulevard in Paris, France. ABC News reports that two other police officers were left severely wounded, according to French Interior Minister spokesman Pierre-Henri Brandet.

One suspect has been killed, and another is still alive and at large, reports the Mirror. ABC News reports that the suspect who was killed has not yet been identified to the public.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid the Champs-Élysées area. On Twitter, more details were revealed by police. The French police union reported that an “individual in a car opened fire on a police car stopped at a red light, killing one policeman.”

Un individu, en véhicule, aurait fait feu sur une voiture de police à l'arrêt à un feu rouge abattant un policier. — UNITÉ SGP POLICE (@UNITESGPPOLICE) April 20, 2017

ABC News added details from Pierre-Henri Brandet’s account of the incident told to local channel BFM TV. Brandet stated that the police officers were targeted by the shooter and that the suspect shot at his victims after getting out of his own car. He tried to flee the scene while continuing to shoot at police officers while he was running. A spokeswoman for the prosecutor who handles terrorism cases states that terror investigators are “looking into this case.”

Another tweet sent later revealed that there was a “police intervention underway,” reports ABC News.

The Champs-Élysées is a huge destination for tourists from all over the world. The boulevard is a major French cultural center containing theaters, restaurants, and a variety of shops, ending in the famous Arc de Triomphe monument.

ABC News reports that the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs sent out an ominous message on Twitter warning American citizens to avoid the Champs-Élysées area “after a shooting.”

The Mirror reports that the gunman shot the police officers with a Kalashnikov rifle, also known as an AK-47. The fatal incident has been referred to as a probably “terrorist act.” A helicopter has been spotted flying over the Paris area.

French President Francois Hollande has called an emergency meeting in Paris as a response to the shootings, reports the Mirror.

ABC News reports that President Donald Trump, accompanied by the Italian prime minister who is visiting the White House today, commented on the incident during a joint press conference, stating

“It’s a very terrible thing that’s going on in the world today…what can you say? It just never ends. We have to be strong, we have to be vigilant.”

This incident occurs only a few days away from France’s presidential election, which is set to happen on Sunday.

Please check back to this article for the latest updates and additional details on this developing situation.