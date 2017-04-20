Selena Gomez has taken a step back from Hollywood.

After checking into treatment last year to address her struggles with anxiety, depression and panic attacks, Selena Gomez moved in an Airbnb in the Valley and distanced herself from the negative influences of her past.

On her Instagram page, Selena Gomez includes the phrase, “By grace through faith,” in her bio. The verse, taken from Ephesians 2:8, reads in full, “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God.”

According to a report by CBN News on April 18, Selena Gomez has drastically changed her life since spending a few months in treatment last year and recently spoke to Vogue about living low-key.

“[Selena Gomez] currently lives in an Airbnb in the Valley and honestly doesn’t get out much, except for long drives with her girlfriends: a realtor, a techie, some folks from church,” Vogue magazine said of Gomez and her inner circle.

During the interview, Selena Gomez revealed that just 17 people have her number and just two of them are famous.

Selena Gomez went on to reveal just how prevalent her Christian roots were in her life when she cooked a meal reminiscent of what the magazine described as her “after church Sunday barbecues she remembers from her Texas childhood.”

In addition to spending time only with a select few, Selena Gomez has begun associating herself with a few churches and pastors in Los Angeles. Not only is the songstress a fan of Pastor Judah Smith, who leads City Church in Los Angeles, California, but Gomez has often mentioned the Hillsong Church. In fact, just last year, Gomez surprised attendees at the Hillsong Church’s Young & Free Revival Concert and sang an original song to the audience.

At the time, Selena Gomez took to Instagram and told her fans and followers, “I got to perform my first worship song I ever wrote. So grateful for His grace and understanding.”

Selena Gomez also spoke out during the concert, telling fans, “Tonight is more than a concert, it’s more than Hillsong, it’s more than me coming on stage and singing a song for you. It’s about a relationship that is greater than anything, guaranteed.”

After kicking off her Revival World Tour in May of last year, Selena Gomez abruptly canceled the last half of her scheduled shows and opened up about her mental health struggles.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” Selena Gomez told People Magazine in a statement. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

“I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” she continued.”Thank you to all my fans for your support. You know how special you are to me, but I need to face this head on to ensure I am doing everything possible to be my best. I know I am not alone by sharing this, I hope others will be encouraged to address their own issues.”

Selena Gomez entered into a treatment center in Nashville and made her public comeback three months later at the 2016 American Music Awards, where she was honored with the award for Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock.

