‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: HBO Releases New Photos, Showing Geographic Location Of Major Characters

It seems like the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones is still a lifetime away, but HBO is helping fans of the show are helping ease the pain of waiting. While the new GOT photos don’t really give away anything about what will go down in the penultimate season of the HBO hit, they certainly have fans buzzing with excitement over the coming of the highly anticipated Season 7.

On Thursday, HBO released a handful of photos that show off nearly all of the most popular Game of Thrones characters. Business Insider reports that winter is definitely here with the return of Game of Thrones and the 15 brand new pictures released by HBO will prove it. While there have been no major Game of Thrones spoilers spilled, there still are plenty of clues in the GOT photos, and it seems like everyone is trying to decipher them.

The first of the new Game of Thrones Season 7 photos shows Cersei Lannister sitting on the iron throne with her brother Jaime by her side. Cersei and Jaime’s incestuous relationship has been a focal point of the popular HBO series, and now that Jaime found his way back to the kingdom, it looks like the two will pick right back up where they left off.

We can also see that Danaerys and her massive army have made it to Westeros. There have been Game of Thrones spoilers that predict Danaerys will have a romantic relationship with Jon Snow as the pair work together to take over. That has yet to be seen but it’s good to see that Dany and her crew are on dry land and ready to take on an army with their huge crew. There is also a picture of Tyrion Lannister, played by Peter Dinklage, as he continues his role of Hand of the Queen. Some have commented that Tyrion is looking tired as if he’s been through enough already.

There are also Game of Thrones Season 7 photos of Sansa and Little Finger as well as Jon, Arya, Davos, Sam, Gilly, Varys, Missandei and an instant GOT fan favorite Lyanna Mormont. All of the new GOT photos point to one thing about the upcoming Season 7; it’s going to be dark. It’s also pretty clear now that everyone is in danger and there are no guarantees about who will make it to the end of Season 7, let alone the end of Game of Thrones altogether. It wouldn’t be too shocking if the HBO hit ended and very few, if any, of the popular characters are left standing.

Official picture of Sansa & Petyr in season 7! ???? What do you think? A post shared by gaмe oғ тнroneѕ (@universeofthrones) on Apr 20, 2017 at 11:57am PDT

So far there have been no trailers released for Season 7 of Game of Thrones and fans are waiting breathlessly to see what kind of adventure the HBO series takes us on when GOT returns. We already know that literally, everyone who is still alive is getting ready for the ultimate battle. At this point, winter is here and to survive, those who are left will have to fight.

Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers are a bit more elusive for Season 7 since George R.R. Martin has allowed the HBO series to get ahead of the book releases now. That makes Season 7 even more exciting as GOT fans await this installment to answer so many questions about how the kingdoms will change hands and who will be left standing at the end.

Be sure to check out all of the new Game of ThronesSeason 7 photos released by HBO today on the official Game of Thrones Instagram page. Then be sure to tell us what you think will happen when Season 7 premieres on HBO on July 16.

[Featured Image by Game of Thrones/Instagram]