Angelina Jolie’s Mon Guerlain Beauty Campaign: A Tribute To Her Mother Marcheline, A Legacy For Her Children

Angelina Jolie was exceptionally close to her mother. Indeed Marcheline Bertrand helped pick two of her grandchildren’s names while her youngest granddaughter bears her name too. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that although it has been a decade since Angelina has represented a beauty brand and as many years since her mother’s death, it is only fitting that Mon Guerlain, Marcheline’s favorite beauty brand, is the beauty brand Angelina will represent.

Angelina spoke to Marie Claire about her mother. The 41-year-old actress told the magazine that her mother loved Mon Guerlain.

“It was a brand my mother loved, so I knew it from my childhood.” “It spoke to her, as it does to me, of beauty, history, and quality; one of the oldest perfume houses in the world, from France, a country I love and feel connected to.”

A Usually Private Angelina Talks About Her Mother

Angelina talked candidly about her mother Marcheline and revealed that she was a down-to-earth woman.

“She was a very natural woman who never spoiled herself, never wore makeup, and wore modest jewelry, but she always had a few special items for when she wanted to feel like a lady.” “One of those — and I remember it because it seemed so elegant — was her Guerlain powder. I think all women have those few special things that make them feel feminine.”

According to Jolie-Pitt Resource, that it was Marcheline who had given Brad and Angelina a list of names when they were expecting Shiloh. Pax was one of the names, and it means peace.

Likewise, Shiloh also means peace, and in 2008 Angelina revealed how she got her name. Shiloh was the name that her parents had given their first child. Unfortunately, Marcheline lost the baby due to a miscarriage.

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt is a tribute to her grandmother’s name. Her name literally means “Live Marcheline.”

Marcheline died after fighting breast and ovarian cancer in 2007. In 2013 Angelina had a double mastectomy after discovering that she carried the mutation of the BRCA1 gene which sharply increased her risk of breast and ovarian cancer. And in 2015, she had her ovaries removed as well. Angelina had lost eight family members to cancer before deciding that it was in her and her children’s best interest to have the surgeries, according to People.

“I know my children will never have to say, ‘Mom died of ovarian cancer.'”

Angelina Jolie’s Mon Guerlain Salary Will Be Donated To Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation

Angelina Jolie said that her salary from the Mon Guerlain endorsement would be donated to the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation. The soon to be 17-year-old Maddox was adopted from Cambodia, Pax is from Vietnam, Zahara from Ethiopia, Shiloh was born in Namibia, and Angelina gave birth to the twins, Knox and Vivienne, in France. Jolie explains the inspiration behind the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

“The Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation’s work is inspired by our children and their connections to particular countries.”

Angelina wants to live a life of meaning and purpose, as echoed in a post on her Twitter account.

“We visit the projects together, and it is growing with them. We started 13 years ago in Cambodia, and have since moved to Ethiopia and Namibia, too. It is dedicated to education, health, and the environment. We are gradually expanding, but our focus is still very much on enabling local people to develop their own communities and future, as well as rights for women and children.”

Angelina Jolie also told Marie Claire that she has learned to balance a Hollywood glam life and her humanitarian work.

This has been my life for many years; one role feeds the other.”

“It is a joy to be an artist, but it doesn’t mean very much unless that work is somehow useful in some way and contributes to others.”

