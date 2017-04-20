‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood’s Assault Scandal, Matt Baier Speaks Out

Teen Mom OG‘s Amber Portwood has found herself in the middle of an assault scandal, coupled with allegations that her fiance has been cheating on her and has fathered multiple children since they got together. Thus far, the couple has stayed silent on the allegations, but Matt Baier has had enough and is finally speaking out.

It all started when blogger Miss Smarty Jones began distributing photos that were supposedly leaked to her by several women that Matt Baier was sleeping with during his relationship with Amber Portwood. The photos included pictures of Baier bleeding, a black eye, and scratch marks.

Amber Portwood is no stranger to domestic violence and was charged in 2010 with assault after choking her ex, Gary Shirley, on an episode of Teen Mom OG. The mother of one spent a night in jail and was able to leave on a $5,000 bond.

Gary Shirley, who shares a daughter with Amber Portwood, responded to the allegations of assault by stirring the pot. While Gary seems to have Amber’s best interest in mind and wants to protect her from the shady things in Matt’s past, he did add fuel to the fire by commenting, “I don’t miss those nails,” back to the blogger’s photo of Matt with scratch marks down his face.

Amber Portwood has worked hard to repair her image, both publicly and in the eyes of the court. The young mother does not yet have joint custody of her daughter, Leah, and Gary Shirley is still the primary custodian. This stems not just from her previous assault charges, but also her addiction to drugs. The reality star did an unsuccessful stint in rehab and then decided to spend five years in prison in order to kick her drug habit and be the best she could be for her daughter. She served 17 months.

Matt Baier spoke up about his fiancee in a public statement on the matter, defending Amber Portwood’s progress over the last several years.

“The rumor that’s circulating is both vicious and completely false. I can’t stand by and allow the media or anyone else to undermine the progress that Amber has made in turning her life around, or the relationship we’ve worked hard to build together,” he said.

Privately, he told fans that the scratches and bruises were over five years old, although many don’t believe they are from “roughhousing” with the boys.

“The photo that surfaced is nothing more than the result of some roughhousing amongst my guy friends. I got butt-kicked by a friend and it was well-deserved, I might add. Now someone is trying to use the pic to paint an untrue picture of our life together. Amber would never lay a hand on me, and I can’t wait to marry the love of my life October.”

The pair revealed via Twitter that they still plan to wed in an October ceremony.

Although Amber has not spoken publicly about the allegations of assault, an insider has commented for her.

“Amber feels horrible about the alleged abuse that is being reported. She knows that it is absolutely not true and Amber has never laid a finger on Matt. The rumor is actually devastating to her after how far she’s come to change her life and reputation,” they said.

Neither has commented on the allegation that Matt has “multiple side chicks” or that he has fathered other children since he’s been with Amber Portwood. Both have remained steadfastly silent on this issue, although this rumor seems to pop up every now and then with regard to Matt Baier. It is still unclear exactly how many children he has fathered.

