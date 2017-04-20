Kris Jenner Says Caitlyn Lied, She Did Not Know About Gender Issues Before They Had Sex

Kris Jenner is furious at her ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner for allegedly making up the stories she told of their marriage in her new tell-all book.

In a preview clip for the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, E! revealed that the 61-year-old mother and manager freaks out when she hears what Caitlyn wrote in her book about her.

Kris Jenner talked through her anger with her daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian. Her ex-husband, 67, did not have very many nice things to say about Kris in the memoir.

The Secrets Of My Life book alleged that Kris Jenner was aware of Bruce’s gender issues throughout their marriage.

“None of it makes sense. Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a b**** and an a**hole?”

While she was living as Bruce, she claimed Kris was aware even before they ever had sex.

“Kris knew before I even made love to her.”

The Kardashians mother and manager has since moved on to dating Corey Gamble, who has become a regular on their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

After reading The Secrets Of My Life, Kris said she was done with Caitlyn.

“I’ve done nothing but open up my home and my heart to a person who doesn’t give a s***. So, I’m done. I’ve never been so angry and disappointed in somebody in my whole life.”

Caitlyn went as far as to claim she was uncomfortable having sex with Kris throughout their marriage.

However, the reality star said that when she was living as Bruce, he and Kris had “good and frequent sex at the beginning.”

Kim Kardashian, 36, agreed with her mother regarding the statements that her former stepfather made.

“My mom’s been putting in so much effort trying so hard to have a good relationship for their kids together.”

The Kardashian sisters agree that they feel bad for their mom, who has been trashed by Caitlyn Jenner in the past.

Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar last year but managed to squeeze in some trash-talking about her ex-wife during the interview.

It seems that neither one of them will agree on whether or not Kris was aware of Bruce’s gender identity struggles during their marriage.

“This will always be a subject of dispute between us. She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn, which obviously means in her mind that she did not know enough.”

Some of the Kardashians and Jenners have spoken out about their father’s transition. Kendall, 21, recalled a time when she walked in on then-Bruce wearing women’s clothing and checking himself out in a mirror, according to People.

Kim Kardashian has actually been the one to be the most accepting and welcoming of her former stepfather, Jenner revealed in her book. Kardashian was seen sorting through her closet on a past episode of I Am Cait.

Jenner’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off was canceled by the network last year, which makes Kris think that this book is just another ploy for attention.

Insiders revealed to Us Weekly that it was not just Kris and Kim who felt that Caitlyn’s memoir was out of line. The other Kardashian and Jenner siblings were not happy with the book release.

“Cait’s talking about the family but didn’t speak to them first, just like she did with the Vanity Fair interview. They’re tired of being caught off guard.”

Khloe Kardashian, 32, has been the most vocal about her feelings of feeling like she had lost Bruce. Sources alleged that Kardashian “doesn’t identify with this person who seems to have stopped caring for the family.”

Another source said that Jenner loved the Kardashian family and that the allegations were false. However, it seems pretty obvious that her relationships with the Kardashian family have become strained on recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Do you think Kris Jenner knew that Bruce was struggling with his gender identity when they were married? Let us know in the comments section below!

