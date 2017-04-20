Sarah Palin traveled to the Oval Office to visit President Donald Trump and took along a few famous friends. Music legends Ted Nugent and Kid Rock joined the former Republican vice presidential candidate at the White House. The trio posed for a photo next to Hillary Clinton’s official first lady portrait. The image mocking Clinton quickly went viral after being posted to social media.

“President Trump’s invitation for dinner included bringing a couple of friends; it was the highest honor to have great Americans who are independent, hardworking, patriotic, and unafraid share common sense solutions at the White House. Asked why I invited Kid Rock and Ted Nugent I joked, ‘Because Jesus was booked’,” Sarah Palin wrote in a Facebook post.

The former Alaska governor also brought her daughter Willow along for the landmark Oval Office visit with President Trump.

.@POTUS invited @SarahPalinUSA to dinner and told her to bring some friends pic.twitter.com/Okk6wVWpha — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 20, 2017

The White House kitchen served up a delicious baked Alaska for dessert. Sarah Palin deemed the gathering a “special evening” and thanked the chefs, Oval Office staff, and the Secret Service for their role in making the event a memorable one.

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton does not appear to like seeing Ted Nugent in the Oval Office. She posted a tweet asking why a man who was once interviewed by the Secret Service over “threats” made against Barack Obama is now permitted inside the White House. Social media posters were quick to point out being questioned by law enforcement does not make an individual a criminal.

“Obama, he’s a piece of s**t. I told him to suck on my machine gun,” Ted Nugent tweeted in 2007.

The rock star had some equally harsh words for Hillary Clinton during her two failed runs for the Oval Office.

Ted Nugent shared photos of himself shaking hand with the president on his social media accounts as well. He brought along with him one of his favorite guitars. The instrument was painted in a very patriotic motif that resembled the American flag. The rocker told his fans the group dined on great-tasting lobster, lamb chops and salad during their White House lunch.

“When his administration’s battle cry is ‘America first’ you know we are on the right track after a long and embarrassing disconnect by the political posers who forgot they worked for us instead of vice versa,” Nugent wrote when detailing the Oval Office visit for Deer & Deer Hunting.

The singer went on to state that he discussed a myriad of federal programs with President Trump during a chat about “out of control bureaucracies.” The EPA, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) were among the major topics of discussion, the Daily Mail reports.

“Shemane [Nugent’s wife] and I were genuinely honored to break bread with the leader of the free world, and for the first time in many years I have a renewed level of positive excitement about the improved direction our country is now headed,” the rocker added.

Kid Rock brought his fiance, Audrey Berry, with him to the White House. The self-described libertarian became a Donald Trump supporter during the early stages of the campaign. He liked the idea of a businessman running the country and doing so in a fiscally responsible manner, like it was a business.

“I’m digging Trump. I feel like a lot of people, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, feel like if you get Hillary or Bernie, or you get Rubio or Cruz or whoever, there’s going to be the same s**t,” Kid Rock said during the 2016 presidential election.

