Jenelle Evans recently shared a post on Twitter in which she seemed shocked about her taxes.

Earlier this week, as she and her co-star prepare to begin filming on the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 (if they haven’t already), Jenelle Evans took to Twitter and suggested she may have owed more than she bargained for.

“Wow, taxes,” Jenelle Evans wrote, along with an emoji sporting a bead of sweat on its forehead.

While Jenelle Evans didn’t reveal how much she was paying on, Adam Lind revealed last year on Instagram that his former girlfriend, Chelsea Houska, had made $250,000 for appearing on Teen Mom 2 Season 6 and suspected she would be getting $300,000 for later seasons of the show.

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Nov 15, 2016 at 4:21am PST

Although Adam Lind’s statements weren’t confirmed by MTV, the figures seem possible considering that all of the Teen Mom 2 stars have purchased homes in recent years and most of them drive luxury vehicles. Houska, for example, has shown off her Range Rover on Instagram while Kailyn Lowry has owned a BMW.

Jenelle Evans also addressed her tax situation in August of last year, claiming that she and the rest of the women of the MTV series pay “hundreds of thousands” in taxes every year.

It all started when Nikkole Paulun, of 16 & Pregnant Season 2, took to Facebook to tell fans that Teen Mom isn’t real life because the cast members are so highly paid and don’t know the real struggles of being a young mother and paying bills.

In response, Jenelle Evans went on an elaborate rant against her former co-star, which she later deleted.

“Nikkole Paulun that’s not true at all actually. We struggle just as much as any moms,” Jenelle Evans wrote, according to a report by Wonderwall. “The richest parents in the world still have challenges raising their children. No one intentionally does this to be on TV and actually teenage pregnancy rate has dropped since this show has been on the air.”

Jenelle Evans continued on, detailing her financial struggles and big tax bills.

“Yeah that’s true but we financially struggle as well.. everyone thinks our lives are just full of money,” she said. “We pay hundreds of thousands in taxes every year, we cannot get government assistance, if we go to school we pay in full and cannot get financial aid, can’t get WIC [federal support for low-income pregnant women and children], food stamps, section 8 (which makes us pay rent in full on top of water and electric), if your credit is bad like mine was then you cannot finance even a car for your family and take more money to buy a car in full.”

A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

In other Jenelle Evans news, the Teen Mom 2 star has had a big year. Not only did she welcome her third child, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, she also became engaged and soon, she and David Eason will walk down the aisle.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating in fall 2015 and announced they were expecting their first child together in August of last year.

“We both have similar tastes so we agree on a lot already,” Jenelle Evans shared of her upcoming wedding during an interview with E! News.

According to Jenelle Evans, she and Eason are interested in a “backyard rustic theme” with an “elegant,” “sweet and Southern” twist.

“Only close friends and family [will be invited,]” she revealed.

No word yet on when Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and Chelsea Houska, will return to MTV in Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

