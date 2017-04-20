Sean And Catherine Lowe Talk Marriage, ‘DWTS,’ Babies, And Why They Are A Successful ‘Bachelor’ Couple

When a couple meets on The Bachelor they run the risk that things might not work out. This is not the case for Sean and Catherine Lowe who have defeated the odds and remain happy and more in love every day. The Lowes continue to be a Bachelor fan-favorite couple and their lives together get better and better. While rumors swirl around other Bachelor couples almost constantly, Sean and Catherine are speaking out about why their relationship is so successful and one of the few to have survived. They are also talking about their future plans for more babies and Sean’s Dancing With the Stars experience that could have tore him and Catherine apart.

Happy Easter from the Lowes!

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Sean and Catherine at their home in Dallas, Texas, recently to talk about why their marriage is such a success. While there have been numerous successful marriages from The Bachelorette, that is not the case with The Bachelor. Aside from Jason Mesnick, who changed his mind from Melissa Rycroft to his now wife Molly on After the Final Rose, Sean and Catherine are the only couple to get married and stay that way.

What’s the secret to their healthy marriage? While they still think it’s strange they met and fell in love on reality television, Sean and Catherine do not let that define who they are as a couple.

“Part of our success comes from the fact that we’re not the typical Bachelor couple,” Sean said. “We don’t do a lot of the Bachelor reunions and go and meet up — that’s just not us. We live our own life and do our own thing, so we don’t really feel that pressure and that’s the way we like it.”

Catherine agrees with Sean.

“We get along so well with the other couples that are successful — so Bachelorette couples that have made it. We all have something in common, which is that we just want to be normal [and] make our relationship work.”

She also gushes about how Sean never complains when it comes to helping out with housework or taking care of their baby, Samuel.

GOOD FRIDAY IN THE PARK

While their relationship is mostly perfect, Sean and Catherine did have a bit of a rough patch in the beginning of their relationship. Entertainment Tonight shared that Sean admits agreeing to compete on DWTS immediately following The Bachelor was hard. Catherine moved from Seattle to Los Angeles to be with Sean, although the two had vowed to not live together until marriage.

“I was rehearsing 10 or 12 hours a day, so my new fiancée was basically just on her own, which was really unfair to her, but being able to work through that and the challenges that you face because we barely knew each other when we got engaged,” Sean said.

As for advice for newly-engaged Bachelor couples, Sean says it may be in their best interest to skip the Dancing With the Stars competition. Lowe says he has not given Nick Viall any advice and he can’t judge anyone who chooses that path since he had chosen it himself.

“I would say, given my experience, it’s probably healthier if you just skip it. But with that said, I can’t fault anyone for doing it. I did it. I was an average guy who was approached and they said, ‘Hey, we’ll give you a bunch of money if you want to dance.’ And I thought, ‘Sounds fun, sounds easy and I’m an average guy who could use a bunch of money, so I’ll do it.'”

After seeing Catherine persevere through his time on DWTS, Sean had no doubts that she was the woman for him. Sean and Catherine married in January, 2014, and welcomed their first child in July, 2016. It sounds like the Lowes are looking to expand their family in the near future as well.

Entertainment Tonight also shared details of Sean and Catherine’s future plans for a bigger family.

“I’m the person that wants a soccer team as a family and have a compound and everyone sleeping together in bunk beds and all that stuff,” Catherine admitted. “So yeah, there will definitely be more… I think five. Three natural and two adopted. That’s my vision. We’re probably going to start trying soon.”

Sean may not completely agree on the number of children Catherine wants, but he does agree that they both share a passion about adoption. Lowe feels like any number larger than three may get a little too crazy around their house. Time will tell how many kids these two will actually add to their beautiful family.

This dude needs to stop eyeing my poke bowl and eat his puffs. Tonight we're embracing our Asian roots and celebrating a successful launch of the furniture line.

Sean and Catherine seem to have it all right now. They both praise and respect each other and Lowe still expresses his love for Catherine in romantic ways, such as his latest post on Instagram. Sean shared a photo of Catherine and added the following comment.

“There’s so much more to this woman than just the sexy exterior I like to gawk at daily. She’d never tell you but her company @lowe_co is doing big things and she works tirelessly every day on it while raising a baby at the same time. Just thought she needed some public recognition for all she does. Now back to gawking.”

Along with raising Samuel and keeping their marriage in good shape, Sean and Catherine have recently launched their own furniture line called Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe. It is something they are passionate about and can work on together.

Check back for more updates on Sean and Catherine, and in the meantime don’t miss former Bachelor, Nick Viall, as he competes on Dancing With the Stars. The new season of The Bachelorette, featuring Rachel Lindsay, will also be premiering on May 22 on ABC.

