‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Faces Theft Charges, Spectras Panic, And Shirley Hatches A Shady Plan

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that tensions will skyrocket between the Forresters and the Spectras, resulting in a massive courtroom showdown that could earn Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) a 15-year stay in prison. It looks like May sweeps will be action-packed and full of intense confrontations on the CBS soap opera.

Sally Faces Theft Charges

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sally may pay dearly for her decision to swipe to Forester Creations’ designs and claim them as her own. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggests that her sister, Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) cannot believe that she would stoop so low as to steal from Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode).

Sally already feels awful about her poor choice and tries to explain that she regrets her decision and wishes that she hadn’t let Shirley (Patrika Darbo) talk her into such an evil plan. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Coco doesn’t want to hear it after Sally cost her her internship at Forrester Creations and her relationship with R.J. (Anthony Turpel).

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the Forresters wanted to make sure Sally pays for stealing from them and were entertaining the possibility of suing her for industrial espionage. Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) said that it might be hard to prove, but it was worth a try if Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) felt that they had a legal case.

On Thursday, April 20 Bold and the Beautiful episode, Carter indicated that he didn’t think that they had a case against Sally. However, he added that now Sally will have to come up with her own drawingswithout her sister on staff at Forrester Creations.

Courtroom Showdown

According to TV Insider, Sally will appear in court on May 5 and 8. Apparently, Judge Oplinger (Richard Karn) has to decide if Sally is financially liable and/ or if her actions warrant a long prison sentence. Karns said that it might seem like a no-brainer, but it isn’t quite that simple, either.

“People have copied other people throughout the history of commerce,” Bold and the Beautiful guest star, Richard Karns explained.

“Samsung copied Sony when Sony was top dog. Now Samsung is top dog. It’s a free market. All is fair in love and war. But there is also such a thing as industrial espionage. Even though Sally does confess to the crime, and her ex-boyfriend Thomas Forrester will step in to try to make things right, this is still a punishable crime—perhaps with as much as fifteen years in prison, but probably five. Or maybe three with good behavior.”

Is Judge Oplinger A Fair Judge?

It wouldn’t be a soap opera without a crooked judge making a shady business deal, right? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Judge Oplinger is on the up and up. TV Insider described his characters as being a “by the book type of judge.” Apparently, he wants to make a ruling that will appease both the Spectras and the Forresters.

Shirley Tries To Help, But It Backfires

It’s probably not a huge surprise that Shirley will try to help her granddaughter, only it backfires in a big way. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Shirley tries to make a shady deal with Judge Oplinger, but he doesn’t take it. What’s worse is her proposal could send Sally straight to jail.

The spoilers suggest that Thomas will eventually come to Sally’s defense and save her from a hefty jail sentence. The Bold and the Beautiful fans, do you think Sally and Thomas will ever get back together? Will Sally go to jail?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]