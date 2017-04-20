‘Dance Moms’ Chloe Lukasiak Opens Up About Her New Movie ‘A Cowgirl’s Story’

Chloe Lukasiak may have made a name for herself originally on Dance Moms, but she has made a leap from the Lifetime television show into the world of entertainment. Thanks to her popular YouTube channel, the young dancer has also now scored several film roles. The starlet’s new film A Cowgirl’s Story has just been released on DVD, and she’s been busy promoting it. Her Dance Moms friends even supported her by showing up to the premiere.

In Chloe Lukasiak’s new film, she plays the role of Savannah, a troubled teen who comes to live with her grandparents after her parents are deployed to Afghanistan. At her new high school, she meets the main character, Dusty Rhodes, played by up-and-comer Bailee Madison.

So excited that A Cowgirls Story is officially out!!! Be sure to check it out on @itunes and DVD ???????????????????? A post shared by Chloe Lukasiak (@chloelukasiak) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Chloe Lukasiak opened up to Just Jared, Jr. on how she scored the role of Savannah.

“I had become friends with Bailee [Madison] a few months before this project was in motion. I had actually auditioned for something else she did and she gave me a call to say that they were casting A Cowgirl’s Story and there was a role she thought I would be perfect for. I auditioned and ended up getting the part! I flew to LA about a week later and we started production,” she said.

The starlet has also been working hard on perfecting her acting skills to help bring more dimension to the character. She says it was a “fun challenge” to have to create a backstory for Savannah and the reasons why she acts the way she does.

Girl on pointe ???? A post shared by Chloe Lukasiak (@chloelukasiak) on Apr 12, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Just Jared, Jr. also asked Chloe Lukasiak what her most favorite on-set moments were, and she happily shared some of her best memories.

“I already knew Bailee and everyone else was incredibly nice. I think it’s the most fun I’ve had with a cast so far. We did our job and were working hard, but it was nice being with people my own age and having fun in between takes. A fun behind the scenes moment…we shot a scene at a pet store and one of the cast bought a cat while we were there. I thought he was joking, but nope, bought a cat!” she laughed.

Chloe Lukasiak is definitely a star on the rise. She has returned to the controversial hit Dance Moms after leaving in 2014 when Abby Lee Miller made fun of her for the shape of her eye, an issue that she would actually have to have fixed surgically and was not laughing matter. She even appeared on The Doctors to explain what had happened to her.

The young dancer was cast back on the show on the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC)’s opposing team, the Murietta Dance Project. When Abby Lee Miller left the show in a huff, the girls of Dance Moms reunited with their former teammate for a few episodes of nostalgia–except this time, they were under the direction of Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke.

There are conflicting reports swirling whether or not Dance Moms will return for a season 8, and Chloe Lukasiak has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Whether or not the show returns, the starlet is still keeping busy. She runs her enormously successful YouTube channel where she dishes about her life, lifestyle, make up, and even features Dance Moms alums from time to time.

She is also set to publish a book to be released in early 2018, on the heels of The Maddie Diaries by long-time rival and fellow Dance Moms cast member Maddie Ziegler. Maddie’s book became a New York Times Bestseller, and if her success is any indication of Chloe’s success, the book is going to be a huge hit!

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Stringer/Getty Images]