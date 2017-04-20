‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: ‘Shick’ Back On? ‘Lane’ Becomes ‘Jane’?

The Young and the Restless spoilers are hinting at the possibility of a former couple rekindling their romance and another couple heading towards divorce.

This week, Sharon (Sharon Case) went on a movie date with Scott (Daniel Hall), the newest Genoa City hunk, who seems intent on getting to know her more intimately. However, The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that this new pairing won’t last because Nick (Joshua Morrow), Sharon’s ex, is about to enter the picture.

Today on #YR, Nick surprises Sharon, Abby relishes her new role & Billy and Phyllis reunite! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/3cF1IGklak pic.twitter.com/YMoI4p58b4 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 18, 2017

Now that Nick is carrying the burden of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) secret, he will need someone to confide in. Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless suggest that Nick will take the first step back into a romance with Sharon when he shares the secret with her instead of with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

Should The Young and the Restless fans expect a “Shick” reunion? Here’s how this storyline could play out.

Chelsea dumps Nick?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the coming week say that Nick will be romancing Chelsea, who is still reeling from Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) betrayal. The events from the previous weeks have taken a toll on Chelsea and on her relationship with Nick. Nick knows that he needs to try to put the spark back in their relationship and will attempt to get her mind off Chloe and Adam (Michael Muhney/Justin Hartley).

Unfortunately, Nick is also dealing with his own demons. He’s keeping the whole story from Chelsea and he knows that she will be furious when she finds out that he’s been withholding information from her.

Nick now knows that Victor had a hand in Adam’s (presumed) death and that he helped Chloe escape from Genoa City. He’s keeping quiet about Victor’s involvement because Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) asked him to and because he wants to avoid getting the Newmans embroiled in another scandal.

Today on #YR, Nikki confronts Victor about his standing with the Newman clan after his betrayal of Adam. #wcw A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

But spoilers indicate that it won’t be long before Chelsea starts asking questions and Nick is forced to lie to her. Upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless may show Nick trying to focus on their romance while Chelsea tries to shake off the feeling that Nick is hiding something from her. Both will be unsuccessful.

Nick and Sharon rekindle their romance?

The Young and the Restless has already shown Nick and Sharon getting somewhat closer. Sharon helped him puzzle out the Chloe situation and they later had a moment at Crimson Lights, where they both expressed that they were happy where they were in their lives.

However, spoilers for the coming weeks suggest that the stress of keeping the secret will take its toll on Nick, leading him to reveal everything he knows to Sharon. This will have several consequences.

Being Nick’s friend, Sharon will promise to stay mum about Victor and Chloe. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that this will put a damper in her blooming romance with Scott, who is trying to dig up the truth about Victor.

TODAY: Mariah and Kevin catch Sharon and Scott on a date… pic.twitter.com/ROBaqKfLnr — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 19, 2017

Meanwhile, when Chelsea inevitably learns about the alliance between Victor and Chloe, she will be offended that Nick told Sharon but not her. This could lead her to conclude that Nick is still in love with Sharon. After Scott dumps Sharon and Chelsea dumps Nick, the two exes will likely comfort each other.

Cane and Juliet become a couple?

Meanwhile, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that it’s only a matter of time before Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily’s (Christel Khalil) marriage and family life completely crumbles. According to spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry, this particular storyline has gone stale and it’s time for a major shake-up.

Next week on Y&R, a startling discovery reveals that Adam's death may not have been an accident! #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Mar 24, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless indicate that Juliet (Laur Allen) was brought into the CBS soap to introduce a new angle into the “Lane” storyline and to facilitate the SORAS (soap opera rapid aging syndrome) of Cane and Lily’s twins.

According to the spoilers, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) will morph from grade school-age children to teenagers this summer. The rapid aging of the characters will be necessary so that they will be able to react to the tension between Cane and Lily, who will be dealing with major marital problems.

The cause of these problems will reportedly be Juliet. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that the possibility of a “Lane” divorce will loom over the soap in the coming months.

This can only mean that the upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will show Juliet spilling the beans on what happened in Tokyo, perhaps to Lily or to another character. Alternatively, it may be Cane who reveals the whole thing. As The Young and the Restless has shown, he has been very visibly awkward around Juliet. Someone is bound to notice and put two and two together.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

TODAY: Scott suspects Nikki is hiding something… pic.twitter.com/QbGWYGbJTK — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 20, 2017

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]