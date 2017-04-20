‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: CarSon Divorce Battle – Sonny’s Assets Still In Carly’s Name And She’s Furious

General Hospital spoilers for May sweeps say the CarSon divorce will turn into something like The War of The Roses as Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is in for a rude awakening about how far Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) will go to make him pay for his recent actions.

Sonny Won’t Stop Lashing Out

Sonny already went too far on this week’s General Hospital episodes when he had Jasper Jax (Ingo Rademacher) arrested for buying Nelle Hayes’ (Chloe Lanier) kidney. Sonny has done far worse and is a known killer yet he hypocritically told Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) that Jax broke the law so he should go to jail. But Sonny didn’t get his way.

Jax is in and out of the Port Charles police lock up in record time according to General Hospital spoilers since Nelle refused to cooperate with the DA to prosecute Jax. Sonny can’t stand it that Jax walked away for his crime even though Sonny has walked on much more serious charges including murder. Sonny is blinded by rage and just won’t stop.

#GH Today Thu Aprl 20:Michael questions Sonny’s motives “Did you really want Jax in prison?” he wonders Just what does Sonny want right now? pic.twitter.com/HbPBxH1B1c — Laura H (@pmekame) April 20, 2017

Sonny Plots A New Scheme

Other General Hospital spoilers for Friday, April 21 say Sonny finds a new way to cause problems for Jax and some GH rumors hint Sonny finds a way to get Jax deported for the crime even if he can’t get him arrested. That move will infuriate Carly who is sick of Sonny lying to her and playing games. The kidney thing is the worst thing Jax has ever done and it’s totally understandable

Michael told Sonny on Wednesday’s General Hospital that he would have done the same thing for one of his kids but Sonny refuses to listen. Worse yet, Sonny doesn’t even have the excuse of being off his bipolar meds – he’s just angry and throwing an epic tantrum because Carly slept with Jax just as Sonny found out he never slept with Nelle.

Sonny Gets The Upper Hand

General Hospital spoilers for next week from Soap Central reveal Sonny gets the upper hand and is feeling good about himself. If Jax can’t stay in town thanks to Sonny, the Aussie wants Carly and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) to leave with him and GH spoilers for Monday, April 24 say Carly makes a “life altering” decision but we all know she won’t leave town. Carly wants a divorce.

On Thursday, April 27, General Hospital spoilers promise Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) has a heads up for Sonny and this will be the start of a rough road ahead for the Port Charles mobster when Carly decides to make him pay for what he’s done to her, Josslyn and Jax. By early May, Sonny meets his new love interest so he’ll have some comfort when Carly goes to war against him.

How did Dante get the jurisdictional approval to arrest Jax? Just curious #jasam This show is killin me @valentinifrank @nathanvarni #gh pic.twitter.com/iReKMyExj3 — Kris Deirocini (@KrisDeirocini) April 19, 2017

Carly Owns Sonny – What Can He Do?

The big shocker coming for Sonny, according to brand new General Hospital spoilers, is that Carly owns everything and Sonny has nothing. When Sonny was arrested (one of the many times he was thrown in jail by the PCPD), he had Diane prep the paperwork and he signed over all his assets to Carly to shield them and so she could take care of things if he was sentenced to prison.

Of course, Sonny didn’t give it a second thought since he and Carly were married again and things seemed fine. But things aren’t fine anymore and General Hospital spoilers promise Carly knows how much control she has over Sonny and that she can take him to the cleaners since she owns all his legal interests, his bank accounts, the house, everything. What will Carly do?

Sonny: Jax could’ve ended it if Carly had known. Now look where we’re at.

Carly. I am. I’m looking at you, & I don’t know who you are.#GH pic.twitter.com/TXwYbz8EcG — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) April 17, 2017

This divorce promises to be nasty and Sonny made a critical error trying to send Josslyn’s father to jail and then rigging things to send Jax out of their lives. Carly will make Sonny pay – and she can do it with his own money. Sonny might walk out of divorce court with nothing but the expensive suit on his back promise new General Hospital spoilers.

"When is it ever going to be enough for you?" … A lot of Port Charles' citizens would do well to take Nelle's sentiment in stride. #GH pic.twitter.com/zhybzfp8RO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 20, 2017

