Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Relationship Goals, As Chip Shares A Sweet Message To Joanna For Her Birthday

No matter how much drama Chip and Joanna Gaines go through — and they certainly go through more than their fair share — they continue to be everyone’s #RelationshipGoals as they show what it means to be in a loving marriage every day. The couple, who also are the stars of HGTV’s Fixer Upper, are back in the news again for all the right reasons. It seems that Joanna’s birthday was yesterday, and Chip took the time to post a message that was so sweet, it literally melted everyone’s heart.

So what was said? How was it delivered?

According to AOL, Chip and Joanna Gaines aren’t afraid to express their love publicly. That was proven when Chip shared a message of love for his longtime wife on her birthday.

“Jo, you are the best at everything you do. Watching you do your thing is one of my greatest joys. You are fascinating in every way, and like the rest of the world… I can’t wait to see what’s next. Happy birthday, young lady! -me”

How can you go wrong with a winner of a husband like that?

And even though Chip and Joanna Gaines have received their fair share of criticism and lawsuits, you have to admire the way they seem to keep going, no matter the odds against them.

One such example of their persistence can be found in Joanna’s commercial for tires, according to Wide Open Country.

The commercial, which was recorded in 2008 — before Fixer Upper hit the airwaves — was for Jerry Stevens’ Firestone company, which is owned by Joanna’s father, Jerry Stevens. You can check out the commercial below.

And while this was Joanna’s first venture in front of the camera, it also has another significance in the Chip and Joanna Gaines legacy: it was where the two originally “met.” You see, Chip was a fan of the commercial — specifically because it featured Joanna — and he had a crush on her from the day he saw her on the small screen. He went into the tire shop, presumably, to buy tires, although it was clear that his motives were “other.” (He was hoping to meet the lovely woman he saw in his favorite commercial.) As fate would have it, Joanna was in the shop when Chip walked in, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Chip and Joanna Gaines News: Couple Unveil New Web Series Called ‘Fixer Upper: Behind… https://t.co/onlMByLh1t pic.twitter.com/b1QSUiExnq — WebTimes (@webtimez) April 8, 2017

Of course, Chip and Joanna Gaines have come a long way from the local car commercial. In addition to the success of Fixer Upper, Joanna’s got her own spin-off show, and they even have fans in some other reality stars!

According to The Chron, none other than the Duggar family recently paid a visit to the Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas, to visit Chip and Joanna.

“Jessa Seewald documented their trip on Instagram, posting photos of everything from a birds-eye view of the silos, to an adorable family photo in the gardening section, to a photo of delicious cupcakes straight out of Joanna Gaines’ recipe book. Judging by the photos, the Duggars and family had a great time, and probably left with some renovation inspirations and extra cupcakes for the road.”

Jessa later posted on Instagram that she had the “best day ever” with the HGTV couple.

What do you think of this latest Chip and Joanna Gaines news? Are you a fan of Fixer Upper?

Leave your thoughts about Chip and Joanna Gaines in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HGTV]