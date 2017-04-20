Should ‘Real Housewives’ Star Bethenny Frankel Get Credit For Erika Jayne’s Catch Phrase?

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is known for being outspoken, and she frankly doesn’t care about what other people say about her. Bethenny has often been the target on The Real Housewives of New York when it comes to drama, as she has millions in the bank account, has gone through a public divorce, and has gotten into fights with her co-stars. Bethenny is an easy target to attack because she fights back. So when people think that she stole Erika Jayne’s saying “Zero F**ks,” Frankel had to fight back and provide a timeline to prove that she may have inspired the song.

According to a new tweet, Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is now asking people to please do their research before they accuse her of stealing ideas and stealing Erika’s lyrics. Frankel has created a product line with the words “Zero F**ks,” which happens to be a statement that Erika uses in one of her songs.

“Wait a minute? How are you cashing in on Erika Jayne’s catch phrase? #Shameless What about branding? You owe Sonya an apology,” one person wrote to Bethenny Frankel, who was eager to fight back, writing, “Do your research dear. She came to my house & I said it to her. A year later song dropped. Apology accepted.”

Of course, Bethenny Frankel did use the saying at her home in the Hamptons during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Since Bethenny and Kyle Richards are friends, Frankel filmed an episode of the show, where the ladies visited Bethenny while she was in the Hamptons. Kyle was there because she was opening up another store. Erika Jayne must have heard Bethenny Frankel saying it and thought it was a good idea to use it in a song.

It doesn’t sound like Bethenny has trademarked the saying, which means that Erika can use it in her song. Plus, as Frankel reveals on Twitter, she doesn’t take offense to Erika using it in a song. As it turns out, it is just a phrase, and she doesn’t mind it being used by someone else. And Bethenny’s fans also had something to say about it, as they felt she was right about Erika using it in her song. Plus, this cannot be compared to Sonja Morgan ripping off Skinnygirl with her Tipsy Girl brand name.

“She doesn’t own that phrase, you know. Regular people have been saying that for a long a** time,” one person wrote in defense of Bethenny, while one person added, “I understand…just like the phrase ‘Skinny Girl’ but when Sonja Morgan used the phrase ‘Tipsy Girl’ [Bethenny] got all hot about it. So….”

“Uh, not remotely same. Skinny Girl was established brand name. Giving no f**ks is not brand name for anything; phrase used in normal speech,” the first follower wrote back.

Bethenny Frankel was genuinely upset about Sonja Morgan’s business venture because it was a clear rip-off of her million-dollar brand, Skinnygirl. Plus, Sonja hadn’t said anything about the business to Bethenny, so she felt it was sketchy and that she had gone behind her back. And since Frankel has investors, she isn’t just protecting her own interests. She has to protect her business, which is why she got angry and filed trademarks to protect herself. As for Erika Jayne’s song, her chosen lyrics don’t affect her million-dollar business and isn’t a violation of a trademark, so Frankel doesn’t have a problem with it.

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s comments about Erika Girardi’s song? Do you think she should get a financial cut from Erika’s song, even though it isn’t a trademarked saying?

