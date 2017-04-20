Kate Middleton News: Motherhood Is Lonely, But Will Kate Encourage Pippa Middleton To Have Children?

Kate Middleton and her sister, Pippa Middleton, are the best of friends and they tell each other everything. When Kate spoke out recently to admit that even for a princess, motherhood is tough, we can be sure the Duchess only shared that news publicly after confiding in Pippa.

Kate was at a London high school with Prince William and Prince Harry where all three were leading a discussion about mental health.

Already this week, Harry came out publicly about his own mental health when he shared that many years after Princess Diana died, he finally went for counseling to help deal with his grief.

Middleton praised Harry for his courage and said he was “brilliant” to be so honest about his feelings.

Now Kate Middleton is taking her cue from brother-in-law Harry and making a “heartfelt confession” of her own. The Independent wrote that Kate described being a mother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte is “lonely” and isolating.

It seems incredible that someone surrounded by a team of staff members to take care of every detail of daily life would feel so left out, but that seems to be what motherhood can do to a woman.

Middleton emphasized that becoming a mom can have that isolating effect on a woman no matter who she is.

“Yes, it is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through.”

Kate said moms have to be “brave enough… to reach out to those around you,” just like she did when she turned to Pippa for support.

With Pippa Middleton’s wedding coming up, and the speed-of-light romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess will have plenty of opportunities to share her knowledge with new mothers in the family. Pippa has already said that she wants children, and Prince Harry is definitely looking forward to becoming a father.

The question is, now that Kate knows how tough it is, will she want her sister to go through the struggles that she endured?

The answer to that question can only be a resounding yes. Kate and Prince William are dedicated parents totally in love with each other and with their children. The Duchess will want to put her experience to work for Pippa and for Meghan Markle too if wedding bells are going to ring for the Suits actress and Prince Harry.

Middleton is a woman E! News describes as the most “wildly famous and revered mother” around, but she also knows that the loneliness is a “challenge for everyone, whether you’re royalty or a normal mum.”

For Pippa Middleton, Kate will be sure to bring out her best skills and tips for getting through the early months of motherhood.

The young royals also want to make sure that people understand how important it is for everyone to feel comfortable talking about their mental health.

Prince Harry explained that Princess Diana knew how important it was to use her position of privilege to “smash any stigma.” Harry, William, and Kate want to completely shatter the stigma that shadows the mention of mental health issues.

“We’ve taken the lid off a boiling pan. It’s been simmering for a very long time and everyone’s desperate for it to come out.”

Pippa will have access to almost as much professional help as Kate, but there’s one thing that only someone close can give.

Kate Middleton might not be able to come up with any advice that the plethora of therapists and medical professionals surrounding the royal family can’t provide, but she can be there to listen when Pippa needs a sympathetic ear.

Harry said that is sometimes the most important part of learning to cope.

“[Sometimes] I don’t actually need your advice. I just need you to listen to me.”

