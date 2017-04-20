Kristen Doute Slams Scheana Shay’s Eating Disorder: Is It Giving Her Too Much Attention?

Kristen Doute has wrapped another season of Vanderpump Rules, and she’s excited about what the future has in store for her. Fans have watched Kristen change over the past couple of years, as she’s starting to shed her image as being “crazy Kristen” as other people’s drama is taking over. These days, Doute is enjoying her relationship with Brian Carter, and she’s running her own blog focused on healthy living and vegetables. The blog is all about healthy living, and it sounds like Kristen doesn’t have a problem with eating, as she has shared some delicious recipes on the blog, including those famous fried goat cheese balls from SUR.

According to a new Radar Online report, Kristen Doute is now revealing that she isn’t happy about her co-star’s decision to speak out about an eating disorder. During the Vanderpump Rules reunion special, Stassi Schroeder slammed Scheana for her figure, calling her anorexic. While Stassi claims it was a compliment because she’s skinny and fit, Shay took offense to it because she once struggled with an eating disorder. And Kristen Doute is upset with Shay for making a big deal out of her struggle.

where did that damn ring go? ????at least I got a tan and it's finally April 1st! A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Apr 1, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

After the comments had surfaced about Stassi calling her co-star anorexic, Scheana decided to speak out about her past struggles with eating. As it turns out, Kristen Doute isn’t too happy about her co-star’s decision to go to the media about her health. Even though she’s already gained a lot of press with her divorce, Shay felt it was necessary to speak out about her struggles with her self-image and food.

“It infuriates me that Scheana is making it a thing!” Kristen Doute has revealed about her co-star to Life & Style print magazine, according to Radar Online.

Doute didn’t elaborate as to why she was upset with her co-star for going to the press about her eating disorder, but Shay has revealed that she felt the pressures of society to look a certain way. As she points out, this was before Kim Kardashian made curves sexy.

“I was 20 years old,” Scheana has revealed about her struggles with an eating disorder, according to Radar Online, revealing, “I was going to be moving out to Hollywood. I wanted to be an actress. Thin was in 11 years ago. Kim Kardashian was not a thing. It wasn’t cool to have a big butt. For me, I was just like, ‘I don’t want to work out, so the only way I know how to get skinny is to stop eating.'”

On Vanderpump Rules, Scheana has been criticized for being too skinny, and it didn’t help her when she was going through her divorce. One can imagine she lost even more weight, as she learned that her husband was lying to her and buying drugs again. However, when she was actually struggling with her disorder, she was still in school.

“I remember stepping on the scale the day of my college graduation, and I was 102. I was like, ‘Yes, I’m almost under 100.’ I was proud of myself,” Scheana has revealed about her eating disorder, according to Radar Online, revealing that she changed her life around thanks to exercising and a healthy diet.

this one is for you @itsarealbeard ???? miss you so hard A post shared by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Apr 16, 2017 at 12:08am PDT

Moreover, for some reason, Kristen Doute is upset with her co-star for sharing her story with the world. Maybe Doute doesn’t like it when her co-star gets more press than she does. Over the past few months alone, Kristen has pretended like she was pregnant and pulled an engagement stunt on April Fools.

Why do you think Kristen Doute is upset with her Vanderpump Rules co-star for speaking out about her eating disorder?

