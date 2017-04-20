Rumors Fly That Nick Viall’s Fiance Vanessa Grimaldi Is Hated On ‘DWTS’ Set

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi are just now learning what it is like to be a couple after The Bachelor. As soon as they were able to appear in public together, Nick started his time on Dancing with the Stars with Peta Murgatroyd as his partner.

However, according to Radar Online, rumors are flying that Vanessa is hated on the set of DWTS. She is living in Los Angeles with Nick, and it sounds like she is spending a lot of time with Nick while he is rehearsing each week for the live show. Nick and Vanessa have been together a while, but while The Bachelor was airing, they had to stay in hiding and could only see each other in secret.

A source revealed that Vanessa has allegedly been a problem on the set of Dancing with the Stars.

The source said, “Vanessa has become a complete nuisance, and no one on set can even stomach her anymore.”

The source shared that Vanessa wasn’t even supposed to be coming to Nick Viall’s rehearsals, but that hasn’t stopped her from being there. They aren’t revealing if it is Peta she is bothering or someone else. Peta actually incorporated Vanessa into one of their dances recently and let her dance at the very end with Nick since the dance was about their love story.

'The Bachelor' star Nick Viall dishes on new life with fiancee Vanessa #teamBabygotBach #dwts | https://t.co/So21WAGPVR — Rana I O (@RanaOFarah) April 12, 2017

The insider went on to say, “Nick was instructed not to bring her, but she refused to listen. She is so insecure that she feels like she needs to be there to monitor him, and it is starting to cause a lot of issues between Nick and Peta.”

This has fans wondering what makes her feel insecure, seeing as that they are engaged and Nick Viall picked her out of all of the girls on his season of The Bachelor.

Nick Viall’s partner is Peta Murgatroyd, but she is happily engaged to Maksim Chmerkovskiy, so Vanessa doesn’t have anything to worry about with her. Maks and Peta just had their first child together, a son, and are now planning their big wedding. She doesn’t appear to be interested in dating or hooking up with anyone else ever again.

Last week on Dancing with the Stars, Nick Viall dressed up as Pinocchio and even shaved his beard off for the first time in over a year. Extra TV got the chance to talk to Viall and get Vanessa’s thoughts on seeing Nick without his beard for the first time.

He revealed, “I think she’s 50/50. She has never seen me without a beard. She was there when I shaved. I was quite worried. I thought that might be the end of things. But thankfully, she’s still here, and she actually doesn’t mind it.”

The fans are expecting Nick to grow the beard back now that he isn’t Pinocchio for Disney week.

The moment Nick Viall swept fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi off her feet & accidentally lifted up her dress! #DWTS https://t.co/Ls2AR7V5P2 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) April 11, 2017

Nick Viall has been in the bottom two more than once, and it is starting to look like his time on Dancing with the Stars might be almost over. Nick is going to have to find a way to get the fans to vote for him if he wants to stick around on the competition. Regardless of what anyone on the set thinks of Vanessa Grimaldi, it doesn’t look like she is going anywhere. Nick Viall is always seen with his fiance by his side.

Are you shocked to hear that Nick Viall’s fiance Vanessa Grimaldi is allegedly hated on the Dancing with the Stars set? Do you think that she shouldn’t be allowed on set? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss the new episodes of DWTS on Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]