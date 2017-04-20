UFO News: NASA Live Feed From International Space Station Captures ‘Alien Cylinder’

UFO watchers have captured some sort of object that doesn’t belong there in footage from the International Space Station (ISS), sparking fears that once again the government is trying to cover up the existence of aliens and UFOs.

As the Mirror reports, UFO watchers often watch NASA’s live feed from the International Space Station, scouring the footage for anything amiss. And this week, they appear to have spotted a so-called “alien cylinder” hovering around the spacecraft. Take a look at the video below.

For those who can’t see the video embedded above: a blurry object appears to move into the frame, coming over the Earth’s horizon. As it appears to approach the space station, it gets bigger and clearer and reveals a cylindrical shape. It hovers slowly, moving laterally ever so slightly, before moving away from the spacecraft and slowly fading out of view.

According to UFO watcher Scott C. Waring, the object was using alien cloaking technology.

“I noticed a UFO in the distance that was coming closer and closer to the space station. The UFO was partially cloaked, which made it look transparent. In the deep blackness of spaces, blending into the environment means you will be safer from other alien species that may not be friendly.”

Waring also discounts the possibility that the object is just gas, saying it’s “moving too fast to be gas.”

Although Waring didn’t respond to the possibility, it’s also possible that what the ISS cameras captured was merely space junk.

As Fox News reports, there are tons of derelict satellites, tools, cameras, random bits of detritus, and even chips of paint orbiting around up there. Holger Krag, head of the European Space Agency’s space debris office, says the problem is getting worse by the day.

“Today, we find in space roughly 5,000 objects with sizes larger than one meter (3.25 feet), roughly 20,000 objects with sizes over ten centimeters, and 750,000 ‘flying bullets’ of around one centimeter.”

By comparison, the object in the NASA video captured this week seems considerably larger; perhaps roughly the size of a derelict satellite.

This is not the first time that the live feed from the International Space Station has captured a UFO — or at least something that, to observers, looks like it should be up there within sight of the ISS.

Back in late March, as the Daily Star reported at the time, UFO watchers captured what they claim are two UFO’s interacting with each other on the ISS live feed.

Similarly, back in late 2016, as the Mirror reported at the time, the NASA live feed captured a conversation between an ISS astronaut and Mission Control that took place as a UFO appeared on the screen. The astronaut, described as “nervous-sounding,” mentions the word “gospel,” to which Mission Control responds, “We’ll pray for you.” One UFO researcher concludes that the astronaut revealed a code word for UFOs during the conversation.

NASA, for its part, rejects the any claims that the ISS live feed has captured UFOs. In a statement, the agency pointed out the usual suspects – namely, the way light from the Earth, and space, interacts with the equipment aboard the spacecraft and its windows and cameras.

“No unidentified objects in the popular sense have been seen from the International Space Station. Reflections from station windows, the spacecraft structure itself or lights from Earth commonly appear in photos and videos from the orbiting laboratory.”

Do you believe NASA is hiding evidence of UFOs appearing on the International Space Station’s live feed?

