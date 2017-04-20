Eden Sassoon Hurt After ‘RHOBH’ Season: Can Sassoon Handle The Pressures Of Reality TV?

Eden Sassoon was hired as a friend of the housewives on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she filmed a few scenes with the ladies. And while some people expected Sassoon to be a fierce woman who was ready to take on the entire cast, Eden turned out to be a calm and spiritual person who was all about the long hugs. Many people were campaigning for Eden to become a full-time wife before the season even began, but she is now admitting that it is rough to be on a reality show.

According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon opened up about her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she found it hard to rewatch the season back after living through the drama once already. Of course, Lisa Rinna played a huge part of Eden’s storyline, as Lisa opened up to Sassoon about Kim Richards’ sobriety. She told Eden that Kim was close to death, and since Sassoon had already lost a sister to an overdose, she wanted to warn Kyle Richards about the issue. However, this backfired, and she ended up yelling at Lisa during the season finale.

“I’m finally on the couch, guys! It was definitely a stressful situation, getting ready for the reunion. I was a little nervous and anxious to talk to the women about the season, because after you have to re-watch what happened in your life for months—some things that hurt me very much—I knew it was going to be hard to explain that to these women. #Anxious,” Eden Sassoon explained on her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, revealing that she’s very anxious and nervous about confronting the ladies about what had been said.

And during her very first conversation during the reunion, Andy Cohen asked her about Kyle Richards. While Eden Sassoon felt that she had tried to connect with Kyle over their mutual bond of having sisters with addictions, Kyle felt that Eden was trying to insert herself in places she shouldn’t. And Kyle ended up writing mean tweets about her. Sassoon was hurt, and she’s now realizing how brutal it can be to be on a show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But Eden still had things to say about Kim Richards.

“I truly do think Kim is in the wrong when she places all of her anger on me for repeating to Vanderpump what Rinna said. RINNA ALREADY SAID IT ON CAMERA! I had no one in this group who would listen to me beside Vanderpump and Rinna, and I wasn’t going to talk to Rinna who was constantly using me to create drama. #ThisIsntMyfault,” Eden Sassoon explained on her Bravo blog, adding about the bunny that Kim gave back to Rinna, “OMG THE BUNNY! I think it was calculated and mean, and she wanted to hurt Rinna by doing that on TV. Honestly, Kyle’s reaction said it all. Kyle was #Mortified Kim just did that. The whole thing was weird.”

Of course, many viewers were confused about Kim’s decision to give back the bunny that Rinna had given to Kim as a peace offering on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The bunny was something Lisa herself had given to her daughters when they were born, and she thought it was a nice gesture to give to Kim so she could pass it on to her grandson. But as it turns out, Kim never gave it to her grandson, and when she handed it back to Lisa, many saw her action as being calculated and rude.

What do you think of Eden Sassoon’s first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Do you think she should return next season, or do you think reality television is too much for her?

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]