Carole Radziwill On Bethenny Frankel Friendship: Are They The Mean Girls Of ‘RHONY’?

Carole Radziwill has already hinted what her storyline will be on this season of The Real Housewives of New York. Even though Carole has a strong relationship with Adam Kenworthy, has continued to grow her career, and is making her friendship with Bethenny Frankel even stronger, her focus this year is on the election. The ladies filmed The Real Housewives of New York back in November when the election took place, and her dislike for Donald Trump had already been a huge story despite only being on the third episode.

According to a new Bravo report, Carole Radziwill revealed that she does have to deal with another storyline thanks to Dorinda Medley. On the previous season of the show, Dorinda said that Bethenny Frankel and Carole had become the mean girls of the season. Frankel and Radziwill didn’t agree with the comment, and they hinted that they were just good friends and their co-stars may just be jealous of their close-knit bond.

“I wasn’t concerned. Listen, these women will say anything about anything,” Carole Radziwill explains to The Daily Dish about her friendship with Bethenny, revealing that she doesn’t agree with Medley’s comment about them being mean girls.

“The fact is in any group of friends, there are always going to be women amongst the group who are closer. And I think it was very obvious last season that I was much closer with Bethenny. And also, I wasn’t vibing with a lot of the other women. Luann [D’Agostino] and I were having a hard time. Sonja [Morgan] I never really got close. Ramona [Singer] and I have been sort of the same, sort of light and bright. Jules [Wainstein] and I didn’t really connect at all, even though I tried and failed miserably. So it did seem like it was just Bethenny and I all the time. And, in part, it seemed that way because it was true. She was the only one I was feeling comfortable with,” Carole Radziwill explains about her Real Housewives of New York co-star.

Of course, it is tough to find some strong friendships in this group because all of the ladies are different, and they all have strong personalities. While Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer were once close friends, they are now questioning their friendship because of accusations in the press. Attention and public opinion are often weighed higher than real friendships on The Real Housewives of New York. And this could be what is different with Carole Radziwill and Bethenny, as fans never really hear about them going at it in the press.

“Bethenny and I are good friends. I don’t have to defend that. It was an odd thing. But we both understood it. We were both like, ‘They’ve never had a really good friend that they want to hang out with all the time?’ Maybe they haven’t. Maybe they don’t have that kind of good girlfriend,” Carole Radziwill revealed to Bravo, sharing that she’s not exactly ready to defend her friendship with Frankel.

It is possible that the other ladies are indeed jealous of their friendship, as they are close friends. They have traveled together, and they have even hung out with their boyfriends, which is something Frankel keeps far away from The Real Housewives of New York. And it makes sense that Carole doesn’t want to defend her friendship with Bethenny, as it may be much more important than gossip.

