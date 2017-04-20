Dorit Kemsley Still Feuding With Erika Girardi: Dorit Opens Up About ‘RHOBH’ Feud

Dorit Kemsley has officially wrapped her first full season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she has learned that she needs to be wary of the other ladies if she decides to come back for a second season. But Dorit didn’t tackle rumors and accusations on her own, as husband PK was a huge part of the season.

From the beginning, PK rubbed people the wrong way when he hinted that Erika Girardi was selling herself for money after she was caught not wearing underwear. While she chose to leave the underwear at home, PK and Dorit quickly assumed the worst about her. A fashionable decision turned into a hurtful joke about Erika being a prostitute.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorit Kemsley is now opening up about her feud with Erika Girardi. During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, it sounded like their feud was far from resolved. Erika was very hurt by Dorit, and she kept telling PK to leave the stage. He wasn’t being very respectful, and he should have let his wife handle the drama. But Dorit Kemsley reveals that she’s tired of the feud and wants to move on.

Squad goals ????‍????‍????‍????????☺️ A post shared by @doritkemsley on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

“As for Erika, I would like to move on. We’ve both said things about each other, things have been massively blown out of proportion, and it’s reaching a point of insanity. She’s asked me to move on, she made it clear she didn’t want to argue anymore or rehash things, but only time will tell how much of that is true. I have high hopes, but from the last conversation at the reunion, it seems that there is yet still some residual angst, so I guess for her it will take time, but in the meantime, I will remain hopeful,” Dorit Kemsley explained about her feud with Erika, sharing that she wants to move on but she isn’t sure Erika does.

Girardi has revealed that she’s done with the entire fight and she doesn’t want to talk about it anymore. But just because she’s done with everything doesn’t mean she will forgive and forget everything that has happened with Dorit Kemsley. If Kemsley decides to come back next season, one can imagine the two of them won’t be close. And if Dorit does film next year, one can imagine she wants to talk to Erika about what went down.

“The most difficult thing for me about the finale and the first episode of the reunion has been how the women have spoken about and treated my husband. Erika is the one who invited PK into our conversation with all the women. He did not insert himself in our conversation, nor did he feel it was his place to fight my battles, BUT he is of course as frustrated and protective of me as I would be of him,” Dorit Kemsley explained in her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills blog, sharing that she is still hurt that Erika would be so harsh towards her husband.

Part 2️⃣ of the #rhobh reunion is ✌????night!! Who is ready?! ???????????? A post shared by @doritkemsley on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Of course, PK has said that he was only on the reunion to defend his wife. He doesn’t feel that he did anything wrong, and he would show up and get involved in the drama any day if it means defending his wife. But Erika may feel that Dorit should handle her own business, especially since she was the one who kept sharing her opinion about Girardi’s lack of underwear.

What do you think of Dorit Kemsley’s comments about Erika? Do you think she needs to let it go, even though Erika is angry with her and her husband has gotten a bad reputation for being so involved with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]