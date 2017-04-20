Watch Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Indiana Pacers Live Stream: Game 3 Start Time, Preview, NBA Playoffs Round One

The Cleveland Cavaliers take their commanding 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers on the road in Game 3 of their first-round NBA Eastern Conference playoff series on Thursday. They will try to avoid the stumbles that nearly cost them Game 1 in a contest that will live stream from Indianapolis after Cleveland took a slightly more comfortable six-point victory in Game 2.

In Game 1, Cleveland weathered a 17-7 run by Indiana late in the fourth quarter, barely hanging on for a 109-108 victory that, while heartbreaking for the Pacers, left the defending NBA champion Cavaliers looking vulnerable to an early-round upset. But after winning the second game, Lebron James and Cleveland appear in position to effectively put the Pacers away with a win in the third matchup.

But Cleveland starting guard J.R. Smith may miss the game with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Game 2, possibly presenting an opportunity for Indiana superstar Paul George to exploit a defensive mismatch.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers NBA Playoffs first round Game 3 matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Thursday, April 20 — 6 p.m. Central Time, 4 p.m. Pacific.

To watch a preview of the Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 3 matchup courtesy of NBA TV, view the video below.

The Cavaliers rode a dominant offensive performance by their “Big Three” of James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving to secure the win in Game 2 on Monday. The trio combined to pour in 89 of Cleveland’s 117 points, led by Irving’s 37 — though no other Cavaliers player managed to crack double figures on the scoring ledger.

James, Love, and Tristan Thompson combined for 31 of the team’s 37 total rebounds, with Love hauling down 11 and Thompson performing best on the offensive glass, garnering five second-chance opportunities for his team.

George once again proved the Pacers’ primary scoring threat, posting 32 points after his 29-point outing in Game 1. But other than Jeff Teague’s 23 points in the second contest, no other Pacer has reached the 20-point mark in either game.

Can the Indiana Pacers defend their home court to pull off a desperately-needed win to stay alive against the defending NBA champions and win their first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series? Or will LeBron James and the Cavaliers continue to kick their game into gear after a sluggish Game 1 and more definitive second game?

To find out, watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Eastern Conference first-round playoff game live stream online from the 20,000-seat Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with streaming video provided by Watch TNT at this link, or by downloading either the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 3 showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

Fans without the logon credentials to allow viewing of the live stream via Watch TNT can also access the NBA playoff game using the the Sling TV basic internet TV package, which offers the TNT network, including the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers game, and comes with a seven-day free trial. To sign up, visit this link.

