Tami Roman Says Porsha Williams Belongs On ‘Basketball Wives,’ Shades Evelyn Lozada

Tami Roman must be looking to stir up some drama between shows and networks after she went after Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams with claims that she actually belongs on VH1’s Basketball Wives. Tami didn’t stop there either, making sure to drop a dig or two at longtime foe Evelyn Lozada.

When talking to BET about the Season 6 return of Basketball Wives on VH1, Tami decided to get extra catty and trash talk Evelyn Lozada before admitting to being petty and coming for RHOA star Porsha Willaims too.

An amazing day is done. I'm so overjoyed! Thank you all for the bday wishes-love each and every one of you ???????????? A post shared by Tami Roman (@tamiroman) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

During Season 2 of Basketball Wives, Tami Roman and Evelyn Lozada literally made a catchphrase after Evelyn told Tami that she was a “non-motherf***ing factor” in her relationship with Tami’s ex-husband Kenny Anderson. Now that Evelyn is returning to the VH1 reality series, Tami says that the tables have turned. When Tami was asked to point out who the “NMMF” on the show was now, she was quick to point a finger at Evelyn.

“I almost have to give that back to Evelyn because it’s like you came back! You talked about Basketball Wives, said you would never be on it, you have so much going on and you back. So does that mean that you’ve now entered non-MFing status? Inquiring minds want to know.”

Ever since it was announced that Evelyn Lozada would be returning to Basketball Wives, Tami Roman has been getting her digs in. This latest comes after the reality TV queen called Evelyn out for the cancellation of her other reality series that she shared with her daughter Shanice, Livin’ Lozada.

#BBW ???? A post shared by Evelyn Lozada (@evelynlozada) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

We’ll see how things go on Season 6 of Basketball Wives, but it looks like Tami and Evelyn have already started things off with a bang during the premiere. The two frenemies came face to face at Shaunie O’Neal’s 70’s party, and somehow, the beef between Tami and Evelyn even managed to overshadow Jackie Christie’s daughter drama during the very first episode.

When it comes to Porsha Williams, Tami Roman was asked to name a Real Housewives of Atlanta star who deserved a spot on Basketball Wives. Considering that the only women who even have a history of dating pro ballers are Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, and Porsha Williams, the pickings were already slim. Tami landed on Porsha, though, and she threw buckets of shade along with a disclaimer when calling out the RHOA star.

#IssaHousewife #TruTeaBitch ????www.gonakedhair.com H A I R ????????@gonakedhair ???? #rhoa A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

“From Real Housewives of Atlanta, it would probably be Porsha. She has just enough petty, slutty, wannabe classy to be one of our new girls” Tami said. “I love you Porsha but that was — you know, my petty be at an all-time high sometimes.”

Should Porsha Williams be offended by Tami Roman’s comments? It sure seems that she was being extra petty about the Real Housewives of Atlanta star with the “slutty” comments while still trying to pull the “don’t kill me” card. It wouldn’t be too surprising if Porsha said something about Tami’s perception of her in the near future.

In the meantime, others have commented on Tami’s suggestion to cast Porsha on the VH1 show, and some folks don’t think it’s a bad idea. After all, Porsha was previously married to a professional athlete. However, Kordell Stewart was an NFL star, so she wouldn’t have actually been a basketball wife.

I love who I've been, but I really love who I'm becoming… A post shared by Tami Roman (@tamiroman) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

Tami Roman habitually pulls in laughs with her popular Bonnett Chronicles, and she’s been deep in the drama on Basketball Wives. Knowing just how petty Tami can be, should Porsha Williams even respond to the suggestion that she would fit right in with the cast on VH1? Tell us what you think of Tami’s comments about the Real Housewives of Atlanta star in the comments section below.

