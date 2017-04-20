‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Next Two Weeks: Billy And Phyllis Caught – Victoria Explodes

The Young and The Restless spoilers for the next two weeks show red-hot secret lovers Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) are caught with their pants down while Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) keeps family foremost in his mind while he’s gone.

Victor Makes Shocking Discovery

Next week, The Young and The Restless spoilers say Victor is far away chasing a lead. He makes a “shocking discovery, ” and it could be about Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Victor won’t let Chloe get away with killing Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) without some form of retribution.

Other Y&R spoilers promise Victor stuns Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) with a grand gesture while he’s away. Victor is determined to make things right, but his other big gesture of a sporty new car for Reed Hellstrom (Tyler Lake Leabu) fell flat and infuriated several family members.

Bella’s Paternity Revealed

Also, next week, The Young and The Restless spoilers from Soap Hub predict Chloe finally addresses her daughter’s paternity. She sends two letters to Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson). The letters say either of them could be Bella’s (Caly May Kinder) dad.

Billy and Kevin rush to Genoa City Memorial to find out who is Chloe’s baby daddy, but Billy isn’t thrilled. In fact, Billy is downright angry that Chloe stole his sperm to try and make a new Delia. If he’s the dad, he’ll love Bella, but who knows what’s next with these The Young and The Restless spoilers.

Jack Needs Farrah Dubose

The Young and The Restless spoilers from Soap Central say Farrah Dubose (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi) is back next week and tangles with Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) who may be looking for a love nest for him and Gloria Abbott (Judith Chapman).

Next week, Y&R spoilers show Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) gets closer than ever with Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan). Nick also talks to Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) about Chloe. Nikki wants Nick to cover for Victor, but it might be hard to do if there’s evidence that could nail his dad.

Mariah to Hilary: "The only reason you pulled this power play is because I'm dating Devon!" #YR pic.twitter.com/k1EeU6ILpC — KingMinos777 (@KingMinos777) April 13, 2017

Hilary Can’t Control Her Jealous Rage

Next week on The Young and The Restless, Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) scrambles to heat up her career as jealousy nags. Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) get closer. Hilary can see that Mariah is everything she’s not – an ethical, nice girl like Devon always wanted.

Devon also has scenes with dad Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) as they work on a hot new deal for their brand-new venture. By the first week of May, Devon’s mind is off business and back on Mariah when The Young and The Restless spoilers say Mariah and Devon finally make love.

Cane Gets Dirt On Billy

On Monday, May 1, Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) gets dirt he could use against Billy. Does Cane discover that Billy slept with Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) again? The same day, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) lashes out, reveal the latest The Young and The Restless spoilers.

The next day, on Tuesday, May 2, Billy and Phyllis are caught in a compromising position, and Y&R rumors say Jack catches the duo getting hot and heavy. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davison) finds out some things her brother Jack has been up to that same day on The Young and The Restless.

Ashley And Jack Dish On Dina

Ashley’s eyes are opened about her brother’s recent activities, and that leads Jack and Ashley to reminisce about their mom Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams). Soap Central shared The Young and The Restless spoilers that say Dina is back the following week on May 8.

Other The Young and The Restless spoilers for the first week of May reveal Jack works with someone unexpected. Will Jack and Phyllis decide to launch their next revenge plan against Victor? By the end of that week, Chelsea runs into a familiar face, but who will it be?

Also, Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) and Nikki share the spotlight together, but in what way? The duo both love music, so perhaps Tessa lures Nikki into performing with her. There’s a lot of action coming as April ends, and May sweeps kick off according to the latest The Young and The Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]