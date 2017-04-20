LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian recently returned home to Los Angeles with what appeared to be bold statement.

As they prepare to celebrate their six-year wedding anniversary on Sunday, Rimes, 34, and Cibrian, 43, were seen arriving at LAX. In photos of their airport visit, the country singer seemingly reminded fans of her on-set affair with the former husband of Brandi Glanville.

“[LeAnn Rimes] apparently decided to make a style statement for her day of travel,” the Daily Mail revealed to readers on April 19, citing Rimes’ “Northern Lites” T-shirt.

As fans will recall, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian infamously engaged in an on-set affair while filming Lifetime’s Northern Lights in 2009. In March of that year, Us Weekly exposed the relationship by sharing shocking footage of the couple kissing one another at a restaurant in Laguna Beach, California.

Also in March of 2009, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian were reportedly seen enjoying each other’s company at the Malibu Beach Inn.

Although LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian didn’t do much to hide their romance from the prying eye of the public after falling for one another on the set of Northern Lights, they were both married at the time their relationship was exposed.

LeAnn Rimes and her former husband, Dean Sheremet, met in 2001 and tied the knot one year later. Meanwhile, Eddie Cibrian and Brandi Glanville also married in 2001 and share two children together, Mason, 13, and Jake, 9.

In February, LeAnn Rimes spoke to People Magazine about how her marriage works.

“We respect each other; respect is a big deal, and once you lose that, you’ve kind of lost everything,” she said. “He’s a wonderful father and a really good man. He’s kind to me, and I reciprocate.”

LeAnn Rimes released her latest album, Remnants, at the end of last year and is currently promoting the album while on tour.

“The message of love strongly comes through this record,” she said of her latest release. “We were writing about love from many different angles, from giving it, receiving it, to making it to standing up for it. I think my heart is placed very prominently on this record.”

In the lyrics of one specific song, “Outrageous Love,” LeAnn Rimes said she and her co-writer, Toby Gad, brought her feelings for Eddie Cibrian to life.

“There’s a lot of that on this album. It’s really dramatic, but it’s so fun to sing,” she explained of the track.

Since striking up a romance nearly a decade ago, LeAnn Rimes has been serving as step-mother to Mason and Jake and often gushes over her love for the two boys on Instagram and Twitter.

“It’s definitely opened my eyes,” LeAnn Rimes says of motherhood. “You realize how hard it is to both work and make sure that you’re really present for them. I just adore them; they’re just fantastic.”

As for LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian’s future plans for children of their own, the country singer told People Magazine that she wasn’t ready quite yet.

“I’ve said it a million times, so it’s the same answer! But I’m so busy right now with this [album and tour], and I would want to 100-percent give my focus to that. I’m in such a good place, and I’m growing and learning every day,” Rimes explained.

During their short-lived VH1 series, LeAnn & Eddie, the couple was seen discussing the possibility of starting a family but since then, they have apparently had a change of heart.

