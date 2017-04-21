Jessa Duggar’s Net Worth Takes Hit After Ohio, New Baby, Spurgeon And Ben Keep Family Name Good On Instagram

Jessa Duggar’s life has gotten more complicated after bringing her new baby into the world. With Henry, Spurgeon and her husband Ben in her life, Jessa still tries to keep her professional career and net worth afloat. But this time, it looks like her efforts to continue the family tradition of giving talks on her lifestyle has backfired on her.

Although she has curated her Instagram so that it reveals all the good things going on in the Seewald family, her life isn’t as picture-perfect as she portrays it to be. Her latest mishap in the world of guest lecturing has shown that she still receives a lot of criticism over the kind of lifestyle she leads.

Jessa, with her sister Jill, has been championing a Duggar-approved lifestyle, which involves marrying young, having babies early and living up to the modesty code that the family has sustained for decades. When she decided to give a lecture on how to dress fashionably, but still modestly, she got a lot of opinions from the fans.

“Being paid to talk about your modest lifestyle seems like an oxymoron,” a fan stated according to AOL, with the other saying, “It feels immodest to talk about how modest you are.”

She also came face-to-face on what people consider to be modest.

“Modest women don’t wear their long hair down in public,” one commenter wrote.

This isn’t the only time that Jessa has been thrown into spotlight for her questionable actions. For the birth of her second baby son, she let it go over term, insisting in a more natural birth, which could have risked her and the baby’s life.

The weeks leading up to the delivery was not easy for Jessa though. She had to wait more than 40 weeks for her baby to come out, risking the chances of stillbirth.

“There is a higher risk of stillbirth if you go over 42 weeks pregnant, although most babies remain healthy,” NHS reports. “At the moment, there is no way to predict reliably which babies are at increased risk of stillbirth, so induction is offered to all women who don’t go into labour by 42 weeks.”

Fortunately for the Seewalds, Jessa managed to deliver the baby on time.

“We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son. He was born at 4:26 am this morning, weighing 8 lbs and 11 ounces and measuring 21 3/4 inches long. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!”

Much of Jessa and Ben’s net worth relies on the positive image of family. Jessa’s parents were the pioneers of promoting Christian family values through reality TV, starting 19 Kids and Counting and becoming a public figure for big Bible Belt families.

To continue in that tradition, many of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s children have started a family of their own. Josh Duggar, the eldest, has already four children by the age of 29, with another one on its way. Jill and Jessa, who got married in the last two years, have popped out two babies already and there are already pregnancy rumors swirling around Jinger, the 23-year-old Duggar that got married last November.

So to keep up their Instagram game for the sake of their net worth, the Seewald family decided to take a trip together, which is something that they rarely do. With Jinger and Jana Duggar along for the ride, they visited Waco, Texas, where they had many Instagram-worthy moments as a family.

Do you think Jessa will continue to have babies? Do you think she will eventually get a spinoff of her own? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]