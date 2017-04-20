NFL Rumors: Bears And Browns NFL Draft Trade Could Bring Quarterback To Team In Need

If some of the latest NFL rumors for the Bears and Browns end up coming true, an NFL Draft trade could help bring a rookie quarterback to one of the two teams. As of this report, both the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Bears are “quarterback-needy” heading towards the 2017-18 NFL season, giving both teams an incentive to try to land a talented prospect next weekend. However, one NFL Draft analyst is saying the Browns need to try to trade up, even though they currently hold the No. 1 pick overall.

In a report earlier today from ESPN, it was noted that draft analyst Mel Kiper is suggesting that the Browns should try to swing a deal with Chicago for their No. 3 pick. Cleveland is currently slotted to take Texas A&M star Myles Garrett with the top pick, and not too many analysts expect that to change. However, Kiper is saying that Cleveland could consider giving up some of the draft picks they’ve built up over the years in order to get another high pick. That’s because there’s not a lot of quarterbacks out there in this draft.

Kiper is quoted as saying he doesn’t believe teams have an urgency to keep a high pick in order to draft certain positions in this draft.

“If the Bears want to move out of three, I think that could be a spot for Cleveland to jump up and take Trubisky. This isn’t a draft where there are that many players that you would say, ‘I want to go up and get him.’ I just don’t see it. I don’t think you move up to get a safety or a corner.”

So the Cleveland Browns could potentially snag the No. 3 pick, should they manage to get Chicago to agree to something. Kiper contends that in terms of the quarterback to get, Cleveland would probably go after Mitchell Trubisky, the standout from North Carolina.

What does the prototypical #NFL QB look like? (Hint: he looks like @TarHeelFootball's Mitch Trubisky) ???? pic.twitter.com/NtqVNizO5a — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 15, 2017

Interestingly, Kiper said he believes Trubisky is the only quarterback in this draft who is worth trading up for.

“I think the only player you move up to get is, if you believe Trubisky is the No. 1 quarterback in this draft and his grade on your board is high enough, then he is the only player that would be worth jumping up from No. 12 to No. 3 to try and get.”

Trubisky, who stands at just over 6-foot-2 and weighs in at 222 pounds, ran a 4.67 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He ranked at No. 10 in the nation last season with total yards of 3,748 and threw for 30 touchdowns while being sacked six times and picked off 20. For his career, he tallied 4,762 yards and 41 touchdowns in a role he inherited with UNC after a longer wait than he expected.

However, his skills and talents he showed over the two seasons he played have many scouts interested now. There are analysts saying he could be the first of the quarterbacks to be drafted. The Browns might desperately try to get Chicago to make that deal so they can get Trubisky before another team. However, another speculation is that maybe Chicago will simply keep their pick and surprise their fanbase when another QB’s name is called.

There’s some talk that the Bears could also just hold onto that No. 3 spot and opt for Clemson’s DeShaun Watson in a surprising choice. He has a championship pedigree and could possibly bring his winning ways to the “Windy City.” Fans know that the Bears could use it after recent seasons full of disappointment. The team parted ways with longtime QB Jay Culter and added Mike Glennon and Mark Sanchez, who probably aren’t the types of star QBs fans had been hoping for.

It may be bad news for some Bears fans, but current mock draft speculation shows Chicago staying “safe” and choosing a cornerback or defensive player instead. There have been many of the mock drafts floating around the internet suggesting the Bears will go with Alabama Crimson Tide defensive end Jonathan Allen to bolster their roster in that area. So a quarterback would be a major surprise as their choice.

The Fox Sports mock draft published earlier today suggests that DeShaun Watson will be the first quarterback off the board and he’ll go at No. 6 to the New York Jets. However, fans of the Cleveland Browns shouldn’t discount this team trying to shake things up and really get some talent onto a roster desperately in need of it. As of right now, they have Brock Osweiler, who they brought over via a trade with the Houston Texans. Still, Cleveland might gamble on the possibility of finding the next star to guide their team to future success.

[Featured Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images]