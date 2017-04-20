It looks like Real Housewives of Atlanta offered up the right price because Kim Zolciak has officially signed on for Season 10. Kim Zolciak made it clear when rumors began to swirl that she and NeNe were being asked to return, that she is very motivated by money.

It seems as though RHOA was testing out the waters with Kim Zolciak’s Season 9 return to see if it would be every bit as explosive as fans thought. It turns out that Kim was able to stir up plenty of drama and even ignite a feud with Kenya Moore, meaning that she is worth a hefty check to return as Bravo producers work to turn the drama all the way up on the upcoming Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kim Zolciak won’t be headed back to Real Housewives of Atlanta as a full-time cast member according to TMZ. Instead, the Don’t Be Tardy spinoff star will be making appearances part-time and we can only imagine she’ll be on hand to sling one-liners back and forth with Kenya Moore again.

Hopefully, now that Kim is headed back to RHOA to as an official part time peach holder, Kenya will head back home to Moore Manor and spend some time in front of her mirror, mirror on the wall so she can practice her zingers. It might also not be a bad idea for Kendra to hire someone to write her insults in the future. It got pretty uncomfortable at Sheree Whitfield’s Chateau Sheree housewarming party when all Kendra could come up with was an insult about Kim’s duck lips, which is nothing new.

Kendra also tried, unsuccessfully, to claim that Kim looks like she gave birth to five kids. For the record, Kim is on kid number six and after all the alleged surgeries and other little procedures she’s endured in the name of beauty, some might question whether Kim had any kids at all.

Rumor has it that Kim Zolciak’s recent comments about how she would rejoin the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast as long as the money was right were just posturing. All About The Tea reported that Kim and her unemployed NFL hubby Kroy Biermann are having huge money problems now that he’s no longer part of a pro football team. In that case, any money would do because the family of eight was going to need it.

We’re still waiting to hear if Bravo is able to entice NeNe Leakes back to Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. She said previously that she’ll happily come back to RHOA but everyone knows that NeNe is also money motivated. Leakes also mentioned that she feels like she deserves a bigger paycheck than Kim Zolciak considering that she was the head peach holder for many years.

With Kim Zolciak coming back part-time, that could definitely happen. If NeNe is offered a full-time spot on RHOA, she could make a whole lot more than Kim and possibly even more than she’s made in the past if Bravo wants her back bad enough. Considering the number of fans who will tune in just to see her, many fans are hoping that Bravo antes up with every dollar NeNe wants so we can see Kim Zolciak and NeNe Leakes together again for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kim Zolciak’s return and fans speculation that NeNe Leakes will soon follow comes on the heels of rumors that Phaedra Parks won’t be returning for Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Will you be tuning in next season as the Bravo hit turns a decade old? Sound off in the comments section below.

