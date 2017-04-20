Brandi Glanville On Scheana Shay’s Divorce: What Did The Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Say About Public Divorce?

Brandi Glanville is no longer on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she is trying to move on with her life. When she was on the show, fans learned that she was the ex-wife of actor Eddie Cibrian and her marriage ended because he cheated on her. Brandi explained that he had cheated with LeAnn Rimes and they are now married. But Rimes wasn’t the only other woman. Eddie had cheated with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay before she was married. Scheana didn’t know about Brandi and she genuinely thought that he was a single man and she was his girlfriend. So when Shay got a divorce, fans wondered how Brandi felt about the whole thing.

According to a new tweet, Brandi Glanville is now revealing how she feels about Scheana getting a divorce from Mike. Unlike with Glanville, Shay’s marriage didn’t end because of cheating. It ended because Mike Shay lied to Scheana about doing drugs. And while many expected Glanville to have a comment about karma, she actually feels bad for Scheana and wishes her the best in the future.

“Hey Brandi Glanville – what did you think of Scheana’s reasons for divorcing husband on camera? Your name came up,” one person wrote to Brandi Glanville, who replied with, “It’s the past, I’ve moved on and am happy. But it sucks to divorce in the public eye. Wishing the both of them the best in the future.”

Maybe Brandi Glanville watched the Vanderpump Rules and saw how both Scheana and Mike tried to move on from the divorce. But it is also possible that she’s boycotting the show because of Lisa Vanderpump. Glanville and Lisa used to be great friends while filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but they had a falling out when Brandi realized that Lisa started using her. While Vanderpump denied doing so, other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars started saying the same thing, including Kyle Richards and Erika Girardi.

These days, Glanville is trying to leave her past life behind. She’s not doing much for Bravo these days and she’s trying to make her podcast and her line of wines into big business successes. Brandi is still dealing with her emotions from the divorce, as she was severely hurt by her ex-husband’s betrayal. As she pointed out in her tweet, divorce sucks and it is very painful to move on from something you thought would last forever.

But Brandi Glanville isn’t just watching Vanderpump Rules and keeping up with her former friend, Lisa Vanderpump. She has also been following Erika Jayne on Dancing With The Stars. Erika is now filming the show that Glanville used to film, but they have never filmed together.

“Just catching up on last nights DWTS I’m beyond shocked that Erika Jayne was eliminated she was better than a lot of the other dancers,” Brandi Glanville revealed about Erika’s elimination on Dancing With The Stars, even though Erika had been one of the top dancers during the first couple of weeks.

“Her problem was that she was a female. Did you see how much the judges praised Bonner and David for being sexy but deducted points [from] her? Messy show. Glad I never watch it. Only tuned in for the Queen,” one person wrote about Erika’s elimination, while others wrote, “U R the reason I watched DWTS. U r strong & beautiful. Great dancer. Trying something not in ur wheelhouse, fabulous. Not “suck.” Keep on,” and “Yeah but her personality is awful. She is dry, mean, and had zero sense of humor. I was shocked she didn’t leave first or second.”

What do you think of Brandi Glanville’s comments about Scheana Shay’s divorce? Do you think it is admirable for Brandi to take the high road after learning about Shay’s divorce from her husband Mike?

