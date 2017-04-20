‘Bates Motel’ Spoilers: Will Romero Kill Norman In The Final Episode? Fans Getting After-Show To Close Series

Bates Motel is coming to an end. On Monday, the show will air its series finale and tie up all the loose ends that have been dangling for Norman Bates over the course of five seasons. The show is expected to end with a bang, and many fans believe that Norman’s death is the only way to end the beloved horror series.

According to the International Business Times, Norman’s fate is looking bleak in the Bates Motel series finale. When fans last saw Norman, he was in jail for multiple murders, but he didn’t stay in there for long. Alex Romero, his mother’s former husband, took the police station at gunpoint and demanded Norman to come with him. When they were safely out of the station, Romero told Norman that he was to take him to the body of his mother, Norma.

In the trailer for the Bates Motel series finale, Norman and Romero are seen out in the woods at night. Alex seems to be ready to end Norman’s life as he brutally beats him with his fists. The pair, who share a very complicated history, have one thing in common: their love for Norma. It is the only thing that connects them, and since Norman has split into the personality of his own mother, Norma may come out to have some final words with Alex before the show ends.

There are so many possibilities for how Bates Motel could end. Alex could kill Norman and then leave to lead a life on the run. Norman may also continue his killing spree and take Alex as his final victim. At the end of Alfred Hitchcock’s film, Psycho, which the show is based on, Norman Bates is seen living with his mental illness in a facility, which is also a possibility for how the show could end. Keeping Norman alive would be a good idea in case the show wanted to return for some sort of revival or reboot in the future.

However, Bates Motel fans may also see Dylan step up and save the day. Dylan has been conflicted about his relationship with his brother Norman, especially since the fact that Norman killed Emma’s mother was revealed. Could Dylan step in and save Norman in hopes of getting him the mental help that he needs, or will Norman complete the murder of his entire family by killing Dylan?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dylan and Emma’s relationship is very strained at the moment, but Bates Motel fans are hoping that the fan favorite couple will get a happy ending, especially since the pair have a new baby to take care of. However, the show loves to kill off beloved characters, and since the Season 5 finale will be the last, it seems that everyone is on the chopping block.

Fortunately, no matter what happens to end Bates Motel’s run on A&E, fans will be treated to an after-show special to help them deal with the loss of the series and whatever drama comes along during the highly anticipated finale. The special, titled Bates Motel: The Checkout will be a 30-minute show and will include actors Freddie Highmore, Vera Farmiga, and Nestor Carbonell, along with producers Carlton Cuse and Kerry Ehrin, who will all answer fans questions from social media.

The Bates Motel series finale airs on Monday night at 10 p.m. on A&E.

What are your thoughts on the latest Bates Motel series finale spoilers? Do you think Norman will die in the final episode, or will he take another life instead?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]