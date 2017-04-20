Kailyn Lowry Has A Serious Addiction: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Admits She Can’t Stop It By Herself

Kailyn Lowry is currently expecting her third child, and she’s preparing to give birth this summer. Her sons are very excited to become big brothers again, but they don’t know if they will be having a baby sister or baby brother. Kailyn has chosen to wait until summer to learn if she’s having her first girl or her third boy. And while she’s preparing to have another baby, she’s finishing up her degree and moving on from her divorce. Lowry hasn’t really talked too much about the baby, but one can imagine she will explain on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that she’s dealing with some more concerning matters. Fans who have watched Teen Mom 2 know that she enjoys her Starbucks coffee. She’s often seen with a coffee in hand, and Kailyn is known for her Starbucks runs as she’s often studying for her finals and doing her projects. As it turns out, Kailyn Lowry has revealed that she does have an addiction that she’s trying to break.

My @cupcakemag spread is coming out this Friday! Finishing my interview questions and we'd like to hear a few from you! What do you want to know? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

“I’m actually trying to quit Starbucks so I can get a pedicure once a week,” Kailyn Lowry revealed on Twitter, sharing that she enjoys Starbucks so much that she’s trying to quit her daily dose of coffee so she can enjoy some other things.

“Pedicures last way longer than a week. Lol,” one person pointed out, but Kailyn Lowry had thought about that, writing back, “But I’m pregnant and it’s about to be summer so.”

As it turns out, this might not be Kailyn’s first time trying to break her Starbucks habit. While she might have the money to buy Starbucks daily, it sounds like she may be cutting it out because she might be a little scared at how much she actually enjoys it. She enjoyed it so much that she tried the new unicorn Starbucks drink, which has been slammed by many coffee drinkers as being downright disgusting. In addition, Lowry is now revealing that she’s actually dreaming about mixing drinks together. It sounds like Kailyn has a serious coffee problem.

“Really dreamt of mixing & trying new Starbucks drinks… what is wrong with me,” Kailyn Lowry later wrote on Twitter, to which one person wrote out a conversation that Lowry probably has with herself, writing, “Kail – ‘I’m not getting Starbucks anymore’ *two hours later* Kail – ‘I think I’m going to get Starbucks’ you’re my girl too.”

On a more serious note, Kailyn Lowry’s biggest hurdle these days is getting ready to have this baby. She has hinted that she may be a single mother, as she refuses to reveal the identity of the baby’s father. And it is possible that she’s doing it all her own.

Penny girl ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

“Of course, I was filmed on the show saying I didn’t want any more kids but I’m pregnant again. I know so many will have comments on this but here’s the thing — I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage. Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” Kailyn Lowry wrote on her website about the pregnancy, revealing that she decided to get pregnant after her divorce as it may be her last chance.

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s addiction to Starbucks? Do you think she has a serious issue, or do you think she needs to start mixing drinks together?

