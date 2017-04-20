Seattle Seahawks schedule day for 2017 has finally arrived. This is the day when Seahawks fans find out the regular season schedule and begin planning out which games will be the most important ones to another Super Bowl run. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Seahawks’ 2017 schedule of preseason games was already announced, showing that the team might have to face Marshawn Lynch if he does join the Oakland Raiders during the NFL offseason.

After winning the NFC West again, the 2017 Seahawks’ schedule will be a difficult one. The exact dates and times will get released on the evening of April 20. As a report by FOX Sports states, the full 2017 NFL schedule will be announced at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. That’s when fans will find out how many primetime games the franchise has received. As always, the Seahawks will have two games against each of the divisional opponents (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers), with one taking place at home and one on the road.

Seattle will host the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Atlanta Falcons. As for the road games on the 2017 Seattle Seahawks schedule, those will come against the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Green Bay Packers. The Seahawks lost to the Falcons in the NFL Playoffs, with the Falcons making it all the way to the Super Bowl to play the New England Patriots. Now the teams will face off in a rematch during the 2017 NFL regular season.

The Seahawks finished the 2016 NFL season with a 10-5-1 record that clinched another NFC West title. Key victories came against the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, and Carolina Panthers. The Seahawks swept the San Francisco 49ers again as well, continuing their domination over the NFC West rival. That tie came in a 6-6 game against the Arizona Cardinals that didn’t get settled in an overtime period.

In the NFL Playoffs, the Seahawks hosted the Detroit Lions and beat them in the Wild Card round. The Seahawks then had to travel to play the Atlanta Falcons and lost to them in the divisional round. The Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, but then came up short against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks were the only team to beat both the Falcons and Patriots during the 2016 NFL season, which ended up being remarkable when those teams made it all the way to the Super Bowl. In the 2017 Seattle Seahawks schedule, the team gets to host the Falcons, possibly as part of the primetime NFL TV schedule. That news won’t get revealed till a bit later on April 20.

Most Seahawks fans are hoping that the NFL schedule makers give the team more than one game on primetime television. That could include Monday night, Thursday night, or Sunday night games. The Seahawks haven’t received a lot of coverage recently, but that could change due to some of the opponents that the team will be facing in 2017. With games at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Atlanta Falcons, fans are going to see a lot of good football at CenturyLink Field.

The 2017 NFL schedule has rotated so that the NFC West is taking on the AFC South. That means games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and Tennessee Titans. Last season, the Titans and Texans tied for the division lead with 9-7 records, making them the worst division winners in the league. From that standpoint, many fans have already expressed on social media that the Seattle Seahawks’ 2017 schedule has quite a few winnable games on it, boding well in a pursuit of yet another NFC West title.

[Featured Image by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images]