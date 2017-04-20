Jinger Duggar Wears Pants To Quell Honeymoon Baby Rumor, Husband Jeremy Vuolo Helps Spread News On Facebook

All eyes are on Jinger Duggar as she navigates the first year of married life with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. Because of the precedent that her sisters Jill and Jessa have set, many people are expecting her to get pregnant as soon as possible. There even were rumors going around that she conceived her first baby on her honeymoon to Down Under!

However, it looks like the 23-year-old Duggar is determined to quell any pregnancy rumors — by wearing pants more often! While most Duggar girls stick to skirts, it looks like moving to Laredo, Texas, with her husband has made her rethink her sartorial choices.

To keep themselves busy, Jinger and Jeremy have been traveling and doing a lot of ministry work in Texas. They also have been connecting with other church workers and getting advice from their experiences.

Jinger made news again with this picture by opting for pants than a skirt. This continues to surprise Jill & Jessa: Counting On fans as she drifts farther and farther away from how she grew up.

The last time that she was seen sporting a pair of pants was when she visited Waco, Texas with her sisters Jessa, Jana, her brother-in-law, Ben Seewald, and her nephews Henry and Spurgeon.

The Duggars live by the code of modesty, which means that they prefer to dress in a conservative manner.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” Jill and Jessa Duggar wrote according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

Jinger choosing to dress in pants may still be a form of modest dress, though it does not fall in line with feminine way of dressing, which her mother Michelle Duggar is big on.

However, it looks like Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, has no problems with his wife choosing to wear something that clearly defines her two legs. He was the one that posted the most recent photo of his wife wearing pants and, in fact, he has even supported her wearing shorts.

When Jinger and Jeremy visited University of Texas last month, the 23-year-old Duggar was seen in shorts, which revealed both of her knees. This shocked the fans as they have never seen her wear something so short.

Yes, that is Jinger Duggar

By insisting on wearing pants, Jinger is putting the honeymoon baby rumors to rest. Wearing these form-fitting pants mean that there is no way that she is five months into her pregnant, which some fans believe she is. Some people have even speculated that she is keeping her baby news away from the public so that the next season of Jill & Jessa: Counting On has something to propel itself forward.

“Jinger and Jeremy are keeping the news under wraps to promote the upcoming season of Counting On,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “No one would be surprised if they moved back to Arkansas to be with her family.”

The newly married couple has stated multiple times in the past that they definitely want to have kids.

“Well, I love kids. I’m excited for the future, when Jeremy and I are married, to start a family,” she said in August, according to InTouch Weekly.

“We haven’t talked about size, but I know we both love children,” her husband added. “They’re a joy. We’ll have to see what the Lord provides.”

Do you think Jinger is wearing pants to make sure that the honeymoon baby rumors quieten down? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]