Kris Jenner Doesn’t Care About Caitlyn Jenner’s Book, ‘Pathetic” Caitlyn Desperate For Attention And Money

Kris Jenner was totally done with Caitlyn Jenner after she found out about Caitlyn’s new book, The Secrets of My Life. In the latest KUWTK sneak peek, Kris had nothing good to say about Caitlyn’s memoir, which fans think is nothing but a tawdry attention-grab. One fan replied angrily to a Twitter offer to win a copy of the book, accusing Caitlyn of selling out and calling her a fake Kardashian who’s after fame and money.

@Caitlyn_Jenner You sold out and u are nothing but a fake Kardashian now who wants constant attention and money u — tia kelly (@pmckelly) April 18, 2017

Twitter is blowing up over Jenner’s book drama. Words like “pathetic” and “trash” are getting thrown around, along with advice to Caitlyn to find some class.

.@Caitlyn_Jenner it's just really unnecessary & pathetic and further shows why the LGBT community doesn't accept you… find some class caitlyn — shithappens (@FallCrazyInHope) April 20, 2017

But Kris isn’t one to hold a grudge. She’d rather get on with the good life in company with her daughters. Kris and Kendall Jenner “seemed so happy” to brush off the drama and put it behind them as they hit the hotspots together on April 19.

Apparently, Twitter isn’t as forgiving as Kris Jenner.

One Twitter fan said that Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t deserve all the attention she gets.

Caitlyn Jenner doesn't deserve all the attention she gets. — Paramore fan club (@MadisonAlaniz) April 20, 2017

Others questioned how she can say such awful things about her kids’ mom and said Caitlyn Jenner’s book was all about getting attention and money. Another tweeter said that after the preview with Kris’ reaction to Jenner’s memoirs, she sees the former Olympian for what she really is.

In the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip, the Kardashian clan matriarch looked like she’d stay mad for a long time after she found out what was in Caitlyn Jenner’s book.

As Kim Kardashian points out, Kris and the former Bruce Jenner were married for a long time, and they seemed to have an okay relationship.

“None of it makes sense,” says Kris.

They all wonder why Caitlyn didn’t just take the time to let the rest of the family know what she was going to write in her book.

Us Weekly heard from a Kardashian insider who said that the fiasco is just like Caitlyn Jenner’s interview with Vanity Fair. She’s “talking about the family” without first checking in.

The Kardashians are “tired of being caught off guard” and don’t think it’s fair that Caitlyn’s book, which goes on sale April 25, seems to be nothing more than a way to get attention.

“Everything she says is all made up.”

Kris isn’t going to let the irritating stuff in Caitlyn Jenner’s book get to her, though. Kris and Kendall Jenner dressed up and were “all smiles” as they hit the Harper’s Bazaar 150-year anniversary party in New York. They even took time out to pose with fans at the A-list party.

4/19/17: Kendall and Kris with a fan at the #Bazaar150xTiffany Event in NYC. pic.twitter.com/xsCP5ZczyK — Kendall Updates (@knjdaily) April 20, 2017

It’s true that the KUWTK clip that shows Kris’ first glimpse of Caitlyn’s book is a few months old, so the protagonists in the drama have had plenty of real-life time to get over their tiff.

But it’s also true that both the Jenner parents have had an “up-and-down” relationship since Caitlyn first came out a couple of years ago. Kris has made no secret of her frustrations with her Kendall and Kylie’s father.

For 19-year-old Kylie Jenner, and the youngest of the Kardashian clan, it’s tough to know where her sympathy should lie. Kendall, 21, has a problem with that too, according to Hollywood Life.

“Their sisters told them that they don’t have to choose sides, but that hasn’t stopped them from feeling like they’re caught in the middle.”

An insider said that both Kylie and Kendall “feel like they need to be on team Cait,” so it’s extra-special that Kendall went with her mom to the Harper’s Bazaar party.

The next place where fans can expect some drama is Caitlyn Jenner’s sit-down interview with Diana Sawyer on April 21.

What do you think? Is Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir an honest attempt to express herself, or is it just a way to get attention and money?

