Bruce Springsteen Calls Donald A ‘Con Man’ In Scathing New Anti-Trump Anthem

Bruce Springsteen has been giving POTUS Donald Trump the hypothetical middle finger since the unlikely politician threw his hat into the 2016 election ring. In recent months, Springsteen has called Trump “a moron,” criticized his presidential policy and even playing the song “Don’t Hang Up” at an Australian concert after Donald Trump famously hung up on the country’s PM.

“We stand before you embarrassed Americans tonight. This was a song from 1965 by the Orlons we’re going use it to send a letter back home.”

Now, Bruce Springsteen is taking his frustrations against Donald Trump in a more artistic direction. Collaborating with long-time friend and Houserockers lead singer Joe Grushecky, The Boss is now officially calling the POTUS out in song form. The song, titled “That’s What Makes Us Great” (an obvious mockery of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan) was released this week, and it pulls no punches when it comes to attacking Trump’s actions and ideologies.

The new Bruce Springsteen tune can already be purchased on Joe Grushecky’s website, and according to Grushecky, he wrote the song and approached his buddy Springsteen to add his unique and iconic vocal talents to the endeavor.

“I had this song, and Bruce and I had been talking. I sent it to him and he liked it. I said, ‘What do you think about singing on it? He gave it the Bruce treatment.”

As The Guardian reports, the new Bruce Springsteen anti-Trump anthem knocks both Trump’s education and ethics, calling the business mogul-turned POTUS a “con man,” and his cabinet of fellow billionaires “crooks.”

“Don’t tell me a lie / And sell it as a fact / I’ve been down that road before / And I ain’t going back,” and “Don’t you brag to me / That you never read a book / I never put my faith / In a con man and his crooks.”

Fox News reports that the song was actually written after Donald Trump famously appeared to mock a disabled reporter during one of his many campaign rallies. Joe Grushecky says that he penned the new anti-Trump anthem immediately after the incident, which he claims “really offended” him. Donald Trump and his people have denied that he was mocking or making fun of anyone during the highly-publicized incident, but many across America never bought into the excuses that were made. In case you missed it, check out what Trump did that so inspired the creation of the new Springsteen song.

Joe Grushecky was one of those who didn’t believe Trump’s claims of innocence when it came to mocking the disabled (or at least one disabled person in particular). Here’s what he had to say about Trump’s perceived mockery, mockery that inspired him to write a song and involve Bruce Springsteen in another round of publicly disparaging Trump.

“I have special needs people in my family and in my neighborhood. I worked with special needs people my whole life and I was really offended by it.”

According to Grushecky, it didn’t take any convincing to get Springsteen on board with his new pet project, and The Boss happily belts out his political frustration with unlikely president Donald Trump in the lyrics that can be read in their entirety in the video above.

@CraigRozniecki C'mon Bruce – do u NOT know that 1/2 of ur fan base is Rep's? Thanks 4 making me rethink.. — Allie Billat (@AllieB63) April 20, 2017

@TonyPorshe @springsteen Anti-American piece of garbage singing about being born in the USA. He should go live in Venezuela where socialists starve their people. — Saltwater ❤️ P (@SWFLBeachBabe) April 20, 2017

@CBSNews Bruce Springsteen is definitely the MAN! As usual, I'm still a big fan of his songs and he can show Trump who's BOSS! ???????????????????? — Daniel Bazalar (@Daroba4Bazalar) April 20, 2017

This is far from the first time that Bruce has publicly attacked Trump. In addition to labeling him a “moron” and calling his much-maligned Muslim travel ban “fundamentally un-American,” Springsteen publicly supported and even performed for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. He even attacked Trump’s “facade” of masculinity.

“It’s such a thin costume that for me it doesn’t hold for a moment. He’s really quite an embarrassment if you’re from the US. It’s simply the most rigid and thinnest veil of masculinity over a mess.”

Ironically, this isn’t the first time in recent months that Bruce Springsteen’s music has burned Donald Trump. A Springsteen cover band, indeed likely the most famous and successful of all Springsteen cover bands, bailed on the Trump inauguration festivities after intense public backlash.

Trump finally lands big name inaugural act: ‘America’s number one Bruce Springsteen cover band’ https://t.co/PNI4zZZlTV pic.twitter.com/kLjQLZSX7P — Raw Story (@RawStory) January 11, 2017

Known as “B Street Band,” the group cited Bruce Springsteen’s own feelings about Trump as part of the reason they chose to bail on the event.

“We felt that we had to make it known that we didn’t want to seem disrespectful, in any way, shape or form, to Bruce and his music and his band. I don’t want to upset them. We owe everything to him and our gratitude and respect to the band is imperative above all else. It became clear to us that this wasn’t working and we just had to do what we thought was the right thing to do and that was to pull out.”

What do you think about the new anti-Donald Trump Bruce Springsteen collaboration? Does it make you more or less of a Springsteen fan, or do you even care?

[Featured Image by Matt Slocum/AP Images]