WWE Rumors & Spoilers: Next Champions After Randy Orton And Brock Lesnar Revealed Via New Betting Special?

The next two champions for WWE’s Universal and World Championship seem to be revealed by a recent set of special odds. One of the titles may remain on its current holder for a while, but the other could change hands a bit sooner, depending on WWE’s plans. However, there’s also potential for a good upset from the odds listing as well. So who might take the titles from Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton in the coming months of Raw and SmackDown events?

As WWE Leaks reported on Wednesday, there are WWE betting specials offered via Kambi odds makers regarding the “next champions.” One special is named “After Randy Orton” while the other is “After Brock Lesnar.” The two listings give a group of superstars from the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters ranked by their chances to become next champion for their respective brand’s title. It’s a newer special compared to another one which offered bettors the ability to wager on “anyone” who might become champ between now and the end of WrestleMania 34.

For the WWE World Championship, Randy Orton has held the title ever since defeating Bray Wyatt earlier this month at WrestleMania 33. Orton is scheduled to compete in a “House of Horrors” match at the Payback PPV at the end of this month, but it was recently reported by Wrestling Rumors that this match won’t be for the championship. Most likely it’s because Bray moved over to the Raw roster. So instead, a new contender was decided on SmackDown Live this past week, and WWE surprised fans when it was Jinder Mahal who won the Sixpack Challenge match. He’ll take on Orton at next month’s Backlash PPV.

However, it’s not Jinder who is the top favorite to take the title off Orton next. Instead, it’s “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin. He currently has “even” odds on the special to be champion after Orton, meaning a $100 bet would bring back another $100 to the bettor if this happens. Corbin also leads all SmackDown Live stars in Money in the Bank PPV ladder match favorites this year, so that explains why he would be at the top of this other special. It also seems Jinder Mahal was thrust into the main event with Orton possibly to keep Corbin away for a little bit of time.

After Corbin, the next names on the betting special include AJ Styles at 2 to 1, Kevin Owens at 2 to 1, and Shinsuke Nakamura at 7 to 2. It’s been rumored that AJ and Nakamura will meet at next year’s WrestleMania, but it’s unknown if the title will be part of all that match in the future. By then, it’s possible someone else will defeat Randy Orton as well. By the way, Jinder is a 5 to 1 favorite to win the title, so a risk taker could conceivably bring back $500 with a $100 bet if he somehow defeats Orton next month for the title.

Over on the Raw side of things, rumors are that Brock Lesnar is going to hold onto that Universal Championship belt for a while. That could mean until next year’s WrestleMania 34. However, other rumors suggest that the superstars who will have title matches with him in the future could include Braun Strowman and Finn Balor. Roman Reigns is expected to get into the title picture maybe closer to Mania. As far as the betting odds go, though, Reigns is “the guy” at the top of the list. He’s currently carrying 2 to 1 odds to become next Universal Champion after Lesnar.

Strowman has been built up extremely well and has come into his own ever since leaving The Wyatt Family and becoming a heel on Raw. There’s talk that he may get a shot at SummerSlam against Brock, or it could be “The Demon” Finn Balor. Strowman currently has 7 to 4 odds, followed by Balor at 4 to 1 odds.

Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins are tied with 7 to 1 odds, followed by Bray Wyatt at 10 to 1. Interestingly, Jeff Hardy has 15 to 1 odds and his brother Matt, 17 to 1 odds. Keep in mind that on the Raw brand there hasn’t been any mention of a Money in the Bank ladder match or briefcase, so there may not be any surprise “cash-ins” for the championship.

So based on the listings, the next championship winners after Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar are right before fans’ eyes, but will it be Baron Corbin and Roman Reigns, or some other stars from the listing?

[Featured Image by WWE]