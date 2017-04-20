World War 3: US Accuses Iran As “The World’s Leading State Sponsor Of Terrorism”

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has accused Iran of “alarming ongoing provocations” aimed at destabilizing the Middle East and undermining America’s interests. Tillerson cited Iran’s nuclear ambitions, claiming that the latter pose a grave threat to international security.

According to BBC News, the United States has ordered a review of Iran’s nuclear deal despite admitting that Iran is currently complying with its commitments. Moreover, Iran has consistently denied that they are developing nuclear weapons despite accusations made by the United States.

“Whether it be assassination attempts, support of weapons of mass destruction, deploying destabilizing militias, Iran spends its treasure and time disrupting peace,” Tillerson said. “An unchecked Iran has the potential to travel the same path as North Korea and to take the world along with it.”

Iran’s foreign minister responded to these accusations regarding nuclear weapon development, dismissing them as “worn out.” The statement came following numerous denials by Iran regarding the accusations made by the US. Moreover, Iran claims that their nuclear program is “entirely peaceful” and has plans to continue developing missiles.

In a report by Express, it was mentioned that Tillerson made several more accusations against Iran, stating that the Islamic Republic supports terrorism, and even goes as far as providing weapons and financial aid to Hamas and other terror groups.

Looking back, former President Barrack Obama worked on a nuclear agreement between Iran and the UN. However, Tillerson claims that the said agreement was a failure, which led to Iran going down the same path as North Korea, which was also left “unchecked.”

“This deal represents the same failed approach of the past that brought us to the current imminent threat that we face from North Korea,” says Tillerson. Furthermore, Tillerson also slammed Iran’s support of the “brutal Assad regime,” which, according to the White House, was responsible for the recent chemical attacks against Syrian civilians.

“Iran is the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism,” Tillerson began. “And is responsible for intensifying multiple conflicts and undermining US interests in countries such as Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon, and continuing to support attacks against Israel.”

The secretary of state later added that Donald Trump’s administration has no plans on “passing the buck” to a future administration on Iran. Tillerson said that there is enough evidence to prove that Iran’s provocative actions are a threat to the United States and the entire world.

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary James Mattis also agreed with Tillerson’s claims, stating that he learned during a week-long tour of the Middle East that Iran is destabilizing the region. “Everywhere you look if there is trouble in the region, you find Iran,” Mattis claimed. “We will have to overcome Iran’s efforts to destabilize yet another country and create another militia in their image of Lebanese Hezbollah.”

President Donald Trump has previously described the agreement between the UN and Iran as “the worst deal ever negotiated,” and he is now reviewing whether or not to lift sanctions on Iran in light of the current nuclear deal.

According to White House spokesperson Sean Spicer, the review will aim to determine if Iran is in compliance with the deal, then proceed to provide the president with recommendations on the best path to take moving forward.

As for the growing tension with North Korea, the country’s latest missile test turned the full attention of the United States toward them. Despite the fact that the missile testing over the weekend failed, the US accused North Korea of “trying to provoke something” on Tuesday. As a result, the country was warned “not to test Trump.”

Unfortunately, North Korea claims that they will continue testing missiles on a weekly basis and later warned the US against taking military actions. Apparently, North Korea is willing to wage an “all-out war” in the event that the US takes action against their country.

